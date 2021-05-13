The Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies, led by All-America linksters Kaitlyn Charles and Marie Larretch, placed in a tie for fourth in the NJCAA Women’s National Championship Golf Tournament on Thursday at Plantation Bay Golf & Country Club in Ormond Beach, Florida.
The Apache Ladies carded a four-round score of 1,338 (343-330-322-343) to tie with Iowa Western (331-349-332-326).
Defending champion Seminole State (Florida) won with a score of 1,198 (298-293-292-315), followed by host Daytona State College (Florida) at 1,243 (315-304-310-314). Ranger College of Texas was third at 1,306 (336-320-328-322).
Western Texas (1,341) placed sixth with Blinn College (1,471) 13th.
The third round was completed Thursday morning, followed by the fourth round of the 72-hole event.
Both Charles, a sophomore from Humble Kingwood, and Larretche, a freshman from France, earned All-America status by placing in the top 20.
TJC golfers with their scores for the tournament include: T15, Charles (80-77-79-84—320); 17, Larretche (84-79-79-79—321); T33, Madison Brown, a sophomore from Mabank (93-83-78-96—350); T48, Olivia Billips, a sophomore from Euless, (89-91-86-82—363); and 50, J’Dee Stovall, a freshman from Longview (Spring Hill HS), (90-94-91-88—363).
Minori Nagano, of Seminole State, won medalist honors at minus 5 (72-70-66-75—283), followed by teammate Alex Giles at plus 4 (73-69-70-80—292). Manon Donche-Gay, of Daytona State, was third at plus 16 (76-75-76-77—304).