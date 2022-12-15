Iowa Western scored on its first three possessions en route to a 31-0 victory over No. 1 Hutchinson (Kansas) on Wednesday in the NJCAA Division I football national championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas.
The Reivers were ranked No. 3 coming into the game that was presented by Zurich Insurance. It is the second national championship for Iowa Western. The game was broadcast on ESPNU.
Iowa Western held the top juco offense in the nation to no points.
It was the second meeting this season for the two with the Blue Dragons taking a 29-28 win on Nov. 12 in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
The Reivers end their season at 10-2 while Hutchinson suffered its first loss to finish at 11-1.
The Blue Dragons were held to a season-low 159 total yards, limited to 46 yards in the first half. Hutchinson had season lows of 147 passing and 12 rushing yards. Hutchinson also turned the ball over three times. The Dragons' deepest march into IWCC territory was the 28 yard line on two different occasions. Both drives were stopped on downs.
Iowa Western had 314 yards at halftime and finished the game with 404 total yards, including an opponent-high 288 rushing yards.
On the fifth play of the game, quarterback James Graham hit WR LJ Fitzpatrick for a 68-yard TD pass. Sam Wilberts PAT gave the Reivers a 7-0 lead with 13:10 on the clock.
The Iowa Western defense had 11 tackles for loss and held the Blue Dragons to 12 yards rushing.
IWCC quarterback hit on 4 of 10 passing attempts for 116 yards and a TD, while rushing for 102 yards on 17 carries. Running back Bryant Williams ran for 70 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.