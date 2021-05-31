The TJC baseball team is one win away from winning a fifth national baseball championship.
The Apaches (39-15) will play in the NJCAA Division III World Series final at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Greeneville, Tennessee.
Tyler Junior College is 3-0 in the double-elimination tournament after defeating No. 1 Rowan College-Gloucester (New Jersey), 16-1, in six innings on Monday at Pioneer Park.
The No. 2 Apaches scored 14 runs, including 12 after two outs, in the sixth inning to win by run rule. Gloucester (35-5-2) can still play in the finals by winning Tuesday night.
Miguel Vega belted his 20th homer of the season and Heath Hood continued his hot streak since returning from injury.
Hood, who has nine hits in three games at the CWS, had three hits and four RBIs. The former White Oak star who has signed with Louisiana-Lafayette had three hits (2 singles, double) against the Roadrunners. Hood also had a diving catch in the left field to rob Jack Billings of an extra-base hit.
Dalton Davis, a freshman from Prosper, had three hits as well — two singles and a triple — and four RBIs.
Vega, who has inked with Northwestern State, has four home runs in three games in Tennessee. Along with a his homer, he added a double against the Roadrunners.
Jacob Johnson, the Bullard sophomore who has signed with SE Louisiana, had a double and triple with an RBI. Alec Williams added a triple and single with an RBI.
Other Apaches with hits were Robert Hines (single), Trey Erwin (double, 2 RBIs), Tyler Linneweber (single, RBI) and Bryce Coveney (single).
Scoring runs were Coveney (3), Johnson (2), Hood (2), Hines (2), Williams (2), Linneweber (2), Davis (1), Vega (1) and Erwin (1).
Apache pitchers limited the Roadrunners to four hits — Dauri Genao, Eric Sabato, Jose Correa and Sean Szetowicki. Jim White scored the only Gloucester run with Szetowicki earning the RBI.
Tom Symonds pitched the first two innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out one and walking three. Adam Davis (7-0) hurled the final four innings.
Adams, who has signed with Lamar University, came into the game in the third inning with two on and no outs. He shut down Gloucester the rest of the way. He gave up two hits and struck out six.
---
NJCAA Division III World Series
Pioneer Park
Greeneville, Tennessee
All Times Central
Saturday
Game 1: No. 6 Coastal Bend (Texas) 6, No. 3 Oakton (Ill.) 5, 10 innings
Game 2: No. 2 Tyler (Texas) 13, No. 7 Rockingham (N.C.) 5, 8 innings
Game 3: No. 1 RCSJ-Gloucester (N.J.) 9, No. 8 Owens (Ohio) 1, 7 innings
Game 4: No. 5 St. Cloud Tech (Minn.) 4, No. 4 Niagara County (N.Y.) 2
Sunday
Game 5: Oakton 9, Rockingham 3, 14 innings, Rockingham eliminated
Game 6: Niagara County 8, Owens 2, Owens eliminated
Game 7: Tyler 6, Coastal Bend 5
Monday
Game 8: RCSJ-Gloucester 6, St. Cloud Tech 3
Game 9: Niagara County 14, Coastal Bend 4, 5 innings, Coastal Bend eliminated
Game 10: Oakton 14, St. Cloud 12, St. Cloud eliminated
Game 11: Tyler 16, RCSJ-Gloucester 1
Tuesday
Game 12: Oakton vs. Niagara County, 2:30 p.m.
Game 13: RCSJ-Gloucester vs. Winner Game 12, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Game 14: Tyler vs. Winner Game 13, 6 p.m.