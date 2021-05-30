TJC belted five home runs, including two by Miguel Vega, and starting pitcher Cooper Rawls struck out 13 as the No. 2 Apaches scored a 6-5 win over No. 6 Coastal Bend on Sunday in the NJCAA Division III World Series in Greeneville, Tennessee.
Tyler Junior College (38-15) advances to the unbeaten game at 7 p.m. (Central) Monday at Pioneer Park. The Apaches will face either No. 1 RCSJ-Gloucester (New Jersey) or No. 5 St. Cloud Tech (Minnesota).
The Cougars (28-30) will play No. 4 Niagara County (New York) at noon Monday in an elimination game.
Along with Vega's two homers, Heath Hood (White Oak), Jacob Johnson (Bullard) and Trey Erwin (Edgewood) all blasted round-trippers at Pioneer Park. Vega, a Tyler native who played at The Brook Hill School, has 19 home runs this season.
Hood now has six hits in two games in the national tournament. Along with the homer, the Louisiana-Lafayette signee, added a single. He had four hits in Saturday's first game.
All the homers were solo shots except for Johnson, who had a two-run blast.
Others with hits for TJC were Tyler Linneweber (double, single), Dalton Davis (single) and Alec Williams (single).
Rawls, a Hallsville native who has signed with Louisiana-Lafayette, pitched 6⅔ innings, allowing five hits and five runs. He was in control until the seventh when Eric Martinez hit a three-run homer to pull the Cougars within 6-5.
Nick Sestito came in for Rawls and pitched 1⅔ innings, giving up one hit and striking out one.
Zach Williams, who has signed with Lamar, got the save by sitting down the Cougars 1-2-3 in the ninth.
The last time the Apaches faced CBC starter Preston Allen, the Sugar Land freshman tossed a one-hitter in Game 1 and then captured a win in Game 3 in extra innings to lead the Cougars to the South District title.
This time, TJC belted four home runs and scored five runs as Allen lasted 3⅔ innings.