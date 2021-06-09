Four Apaches who were instrumental in Tyler Junior College capturing the NJCAA Division III World Series have been named first-team All-America, the organization announced on Wednesday.
TJC’s players on the first-team are freshman pitcher Adam Davis, sophomore first baseman Miguel Vega, freshman second baseman Dalton Davis and sophomore outfielder Heath Hood.
Freshman pitcher Zach Williams earned third-team honors.
The 2021 ABCA/Rawlings NJCAA D-III All-America teams were released by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings Sporting Goods in conjunction with the NJCAA national office. The team was presented by the Marines.
Adam Davis (6-3, 205, Melissa) appeared in 17 games for the Apaches, recording an 8-0 record with a save and an ERA of 3.10. He pitched 40.2 innings with two starts and had 41 strikeouts. He is committed to Lamar University. He pitched the final 2.1 innings to get the win in the title clinching 5-4 win over Niagara County (New York).
Vega (6-3, 230, Tyler/The Brook Hill School) led the nation in home runs (21), RBIs (70) and total bases (153). The Northwestern State signee hit .389. Vega was named Most Valuable Player of the D-III World Series in Greeneville, Tennessee. He belted a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the eighth to power the Apaches to the win in the championship game.
Dalton Davis (6-0, 190, Prosper) had an average of .391. He led the nation in doubles with 24 and was second in hits (77). Davis was third in runs scored (61) and sixth in RBIs (56) and was speedy on the base paths with 28 stolen bases in 32 attempts.
Hood (6-0, 195, White Oak), who missed 21 games due to injury, was the sparkplug for Apaches at the World Series, going 4 for 5 in TJC’s first game in Tennessee with a home run and a triple as TJC beat Rockingham (North Carolina), 13-5. For the tournament, the No. 2 hole hitter was 10 for 16 (.625), with eight runs scored and seven RBIs, along with two homers, a triple and three doubles.
Hood also made ESPN SportsCenter Top 10 with a diving catch in left field against Rowan College-Gloucester County (New Jersey) in the third game of the national tournament. The Louisiana-Lafayette signee was also named all-tournament.
In 35 games, Hood batted .424 with eight home runs and 44 RBIs. He had 19 stolen bases in 20 attempts.
Williams (6-1, 195, College Station) appeared in 22 games with seven starts while compiling a record of 4-1 with three saves. He pitched 48 innings with 65 strikeouts and 2.63 ERA. Williams has committed to Lamar University. He started the national championship game, going 6.2 innings while striking out 11.
In all divisions, the ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Teams will be announced on Wednesday, June 23, followed by ABCA/Rawlings National Pitchers of the Year on Monday, June 28 and the ABCA/Rawlings National Position Players of the Year on Wednesday, June 30.
The ABCA All-America team was first recognized in 1949 and now includes nine divisions: NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA Divisions I, II and III, Pacific Association Division, and high school. ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove teams were first recognized in 2007.
The ABCA, founded in 1945, is the primary professional organization for baseball coaches at the amateur level. Its over 13,000 members represent all 50 states and 23 countries. Since its initial meeting of 27 college baseball coaches in June 1945, Association membership has broadened to include eight divisions: NCAA Division I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA, Pacific Association Division, High School and Youth.
Other first-teamers were pitchers Chris Widger (Fr., Rowan-Gloucester, New Jersey) and Ryan Peterson (So., Niagara County); catcher John Cristino (Rowan-Gloucester); infielders Luke Farra (Fr., Brookhaven) and Erik Hollman (So., St. Cloud Tech, Minnesota); outfielders Jayden Morgan (Fr., Eastfield) and Nick Nocella (Rowan-Gloucester); and designated hitter Anthony Raimo Jr. (So., Herkimer, New York).
Two Coastal Bend players earned third team — freshman pitcher Preston Allen and sophomore infielder Ruben Sepulveda.