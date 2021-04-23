Trinity Valley will shoot for its ninth NJCAA Women's Basketball championship on Saturday when the No. 2 seed Lady Cardinals will meet No. 5 Northwest Florida State in Lubbock.
Tipoff for the title match is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University.
Both clubs scored semifinal wins on Friday — TVCC defeated No. 3 Chipola (Florida) 77-66 and NW Florida St. won over No. 9 Three Rivers (Missouri), 71-63 — in the NJCAA Division I Women's National Basketball Tournament.
The Lady Cardinals (22-2) have won eight national championships, the last two coming in 2012 and 2013 with back-to-back titles. They have finished runner-up six times.
The Raiders (23-2) will play for their first national crown.
TVCC, coached by Precious Ivy, used a big second quarter (21-7) to take a 40-22 halftime lead.
Mahoganie Williams led Trinity Valley with 21 points while Taiyanna Jackson had a double-double with 21 rebounds and 15 points. Kaye Clark had 15 points and Kiana Anderson added 10 points.
The Lady Cards pounded the ball inside and shot 49.2% (31-62) and took only five 3-pointers (hitting 1). The Athens' school played great defense, holding the Lady Indians to 32% (22-69) from the field and 35% (10-29) from 3-point land.
TVCC also out-rebounded the Lady Indians, 51-34.
In the first semifinal, Masengo Mutanda scored eight of her game-high 18 points in the final period, and Northwest Florida used a 15-3 run at the start of the period to regain the lead, and its composure, and hold off Three Rivers.
Jordan McLaughlin led the Lady Raiders with 21 points, followed De'Myla Brown (16) and Isadora Sousa (13).
NJCAA Division I Women’s
Basketball National Tournament
Rip Griffin Center, Lubbock Christian University
Lubbock
Monday, April 19 Games
Game 1: No. 16 Western Nebraska 79, No. 17 Iowa Western 70
Game 2: No. 9 Three Rivers (Mo.) 76, No. 24 Eastern Oklahoma State 74
Game 3: No. 18 Miles (Mont.) 76, No. 15 Gulf Coast State (Fla.) 72, OT
Game 4: No. 10 Wabash Valley (Ill.) 59, No. 23 Independence (Mo.) 29
Game 5: No. 13 Georgia Highlands 65, No. 20 Southern Idaho 62
Game 6: No. 21 Otero (Colo.) 74, No. 12 Butler (Kan.) 67
Tuesday, April 20 Games
Game 7: No. 19 Eastern Arizona 70, No. 14 Moberly Area (Mo.) 63
Game 8: No. 11 Tyler (Texas) 72, No. 22 Walters State (Tenn.) 60
Game 9: No. 16 Western Nebraska 63, No. 1 Jones (Miss.) 60
Game 10: No. 9 Three Rivers (Mo.) 68, No. 8 Casper (Wyo.) 60
Game 11: No. 2 Trinity Valley (Texas) 72, No. 18 Miles (Mont.) 55
Game 12: No. 7 Shelton State (Ala.) 88, No. 10 Wabash Valley (Ill.) 54
Wednesday, April 21 Games
Game 13: No. 4 South Plains (Texas) 65, No. 13 Georgia Highlands 49
Game 14: No. 5 Northwest Florida State 67, No. 21 Otero (Colo.) 43
Game 15: No. 3 Chipola (Fla.) 71, No. 19 Eastern Arizona 68
Game 16: No. 11 Tyler (Texas) 72, No. 6 South Georgia Tech 53
Thursday, April 22 Games
Game 17: No. 9 Three Rivers (Mo.) 79, No. 16 Western Nebraska 71
Game 18: No. 2 Trinity Valley (Texas) 70, No. 7 Shelton State (Ala.) 62
Game 19: No. 5 Northwest Florida State 63, No. 4 South Plains (Texas) 54
Game 20: No. 3 Chipola (Fla.) 55, No. 11 Tyler (Texas) 49
Friday, April 23 Games
Game 21: No. 5 Northwest Florida State 71, No. 9 Three Rivers (Mo.) 63
Game 22: No. 2 Trinity Valley (Texas) 77, No. 3 Chipola (Fla.) 66
Saturday, April 24 Games
Game 21: No. 5 Northwest Florida State vs. No. 2 Trinity Valley (Texas), 3 p.m.
NJCAA Division I Men’s
Basketball National Tournament
Hutchinson Sports Arena
Hutchinson, Kansas
Lubbock
Monday, April 19 Games
Game 1: No. 16 Hutchinson (Kan.) 95, No. 17 Kilgore (Texas) 86
Game 2: No. 9 Trinity Valley (Texas) 96, No. 24 Brunswick (N.C.) 91
Game 3: No. 18 Holmes (Miss.) 71, No. 15 Vincennes (Ind.) 66
Game 4: No. 10 Coffeyville (Kan.) 89, No. 23 Southwest Tennessee 62
Game 5: No. 13 Ranger (Texas) 86, No. 20 Cochise (Ariz.) 68
Game 6: No. 21 South Georgia State 93, No. 12 Salt Lake (Utah) 89, OT
Tuesday, April 20 Games
Game 7: No. 14 Indian River State (Fla.) 85, No. 19 Dawson (Mont.) 75
Game 8: No. 11 Shelton State (Ala.) 79, No. 22 Northeastern (Colo.) 66
Game 9: No. 1 Mineral Area (Mo.) 80, No. 16 Hutchinson (Kan.) 77
Game 10: No. 8 Cowley (Kan.) 134, No. 9 Trinity Valley (Texas) 107
Game 11: No. 2 Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa 77, No. 18 Holmes (Miss.) 66
Game 12: No. 10 Coffeyville (Kan.) 95, No. 7 Odessa (Texas) 56
Wednesday, April 21 Games
Game 13: No. 13 Ranger (Texas) 87, No. 4 John A. Logan (Ill.) 75
Game 14: No. 5 South Plains (Texas) 91, No. 21 South Georgia State 80
Game 15: No. 14 Indian River State (Fla.) 94, No. 3 Southern Idaho 82
Game 16: No. 6 Chipola (Fla.) 73, No. 11 Shelton State (Ala.) 60
Thursday, April 22 Games
Game 17: No. 8 Cowley (Kan.) 105, No. 1 Mineral Area (Mo.) 101
Game 18: No. 10 Coffeyville (Kan.) 83, No. 2 Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa 80, OT
Game 19: No. 12 Ranger (Texas) 87, No. 5 South Plains (Texas) 83, OT
Game 20: No. 6 Chipola (Fla.) 78, No. 14 Indian River State (Fla.) 75
Friday, April 23 Games
Game 21: No. 8 Cowley (Kan.) 116, No. 12 Ranger (Texas) 97
Game 22: No. 10 Coffeyville (Kan) vs. No. 6 Chipola (Fla.)
Saturday, April 24 Game
Game 21: No. 8 Cowley (Kan.) vs. TBA, 6 p.m.