East Texas was 1-1 on Monday in Kansas.
In the NJCAA Division I Men's Basketball National Tournament, Trinity Valley Community College won and Kilgore College lost in Hutchinson, Kansas.
No. 9 seed TVCC, backed by former John Tyler High standout Darry Moore's 14 points, scored a 96-91 over No. 24 Brunswick (North Carolina), while the No. 17 Rangers fell to No. 16 Hutchinson (Kansas), 95-86, at Hutchinson Sports Arena.
The Cardinals advance (23-2) to the second round to meet Cowley (Kansas) (21-4) at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Kilgore, which won the Region XIV Tournament, ends its season at 17-6. Hutchinson (19-6) will meet No. 1 Mineral Area (Missouri) (23-0) at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
TVCC 96, BRUNSWICK 91
Dashawn Davis, Trinity Valley's standout point guard who has signed with Oregon State, hit for 36 points in guiding the Cardinals by the Dolphins (15-4).
Davis was 7 of 14 from 3-point land while dishing out seven assists, grabbing six rebounds and swiping four steals. Moore was 7 of 13 from the field. He also had eight rebounds.
TVCC trailed 52-45 at halftime, before exploding for 51 points in the second half.
Others scoring for Trinity Valley were Tuongthach Gathek (8), Anderson Mirambeaux (7), Sofara Rasas (7), Jakevion Buckley (7) and Lathaniel Bastian (5).
Christian Koonce led Brunswick, located in Supply, North Carolina, with 24 points, followed by Reese McDonald (20) and Josiah Shackleford (17).
The Cardinals were 17 of 27 at the free throw line, while the Dolphins were 8 of 14.
HUTCHINSON 95, KILGORE 86
The Dragons pulled away from KC after leading by one point, 39-38, at halftime.
KJ Jenkins, the Region XIV Tournament MVP, led the Rangers with 34 points with Da'Sean Nelson adding 29 points.
Jenkins was 5 of 14 from 3-point and the team was 7 of 19. Hutchinson was 2 of 13 from long distance.
KC was hurt on the boards as HCC dominated 40-29. The Dragons had 17 offensive rebounds.
The Dragons had a balanced scoring attack with six hitting in double figures — Jaden Okon (16), Josh Baker (15), Majok Kuath (12), Stephan Gabriel (12), Isaiah Bujdoso (12) and Chris Robinson (11).
The Rangers were 17 of 23 at the free throw line, while the Dragons were 27 of 31.
Paul Otieno and Duane Posey scored six points apiece for KC, followed by Stephan Morris (4), Dantwan Grimes (3), Tysen Banks (2) and Godwin Ilumoka (2).
Posey led the Rangers with six rebounds, and Otieno had five boards. Grimes and Jenkins added three assists apiece, with Jenkins and Banks coming up with two steals each. Nelson and Otieno had two blocks apiece.
The Rangers had won nine in a row and 10 of 11 heading into the tournament opener.
Kilgore was making its sixth trip to the national tournament and first since 2013.
NJCAA Division I Men’s
Basketball National Tournament
Hutchinson Sports Arena
Hutchinson, Kansas
Monday, April 19 Games
Game 1: No. 16 Hutchinson (Kan.) 95, No. 17 Kilgore (Texas) 86
Game 2: No. 9 Trinity Valley (Texas) 96, No. 24 Brunswick (N.C.) 91
Game 3: No. 18 Holmes (Miss.) 71, No. 15 Vincennes (Ind.) 66
Game 4: No. 10 Coffeyville (Kan.) 89, No. 23 Southwest Tennessee 62
Game 5: No. 20 Cochise (Ariz.) vs. No. 13 Ranger (Texas)
Game 6: No. 21 South Georgia State vs. No. 12 Salt Lake (Utah)
Tuesday, April 20 Games
Game 7: No. 19 Dawson (Mont.) vs. No. 14 Indian River State (Fla.), 10 a.m.
Game 8: No. 22 Northeastern (Colo.) vs. No. 11 Shelton State (Ala.), noon
Game 9: No. 16 Hutchinson (Kan.) vs. No. 1 Mineral Area (Mo.), 2 p.m.
Game 10: No. 9 Trinity Valley (Texas) vs. No. 8 Cowley (Kan.), 4:30 p.m.
Game 11: No. 18 Holmes (Miss.) vs. No. 2 Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa, 6:30 p.m.
Game 12: No. 10 Coffeyville (Kan.) vs. No. 7 Odessa (Texas), 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 21 Games
Game 13: Game 5 winner vs. No. 4 John A. Logan (Ill.), noon
Game 14: Game 6 winner vs. No. 5 South Plains (Texas), 2 p.m.
Game 15: Game 7 winner vs. No. 3 Southern Idaho, 6 p.m.
Game 16: Game 8 winner vs. No. 6 Chipola (Fla.), 8 p.m.