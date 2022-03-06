The Apache Ladies didn't know if they would receive an invitation to the big dance.
The Rangers knew they were dancing, but didn't know how high a seed they would be on the dance card.
Both Tyler Junior College and Kilgore College received great news on Sunday from the NJCAA national basketball committees. So let the March Madness begin.
TJC is going dancing, earning an at-large bid to the NJCAA Division I Women's National Tournament, while KC earned a No. 3 seed, one of the highest for a Region XIV team in years, in the NCAA Division I Men's National Tournament.
The NJCAA announced the selections, seedings and pairings on Sunday from their headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.
WOMEN
After the top eight seeds were unveiled for the women's tournament, TJC Coach Trenia Tillis Hoard and her Apache Ladies didn't have to stay in suspense very long as they were the first at-large team named.
Tyler (23-8) is the No. 17 seed and will meet No. 16 seed Chipola (Florida) (23-8) in the first game of the tournament at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 16 at the Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University in Lubbock.
The winner of the TJC-Chipola game will face No. 1 seed Three Rivers (Missouri) (28-0).
Blinn College, which tied Trinity Valley Community for the regular season championship, and won the Region XIV Tournament is the No. 7 seed and will receive a bye. The Lady Buccaneers (28-4) will play the winner of No. 10 New Mexico Junior College (26-4) and No. 23 Jones (Mississippi) (23-7).
TVCC (25-6) also received an at-large bid as the No. 11 seed. The Lady Cardinals will meet No. 22 Walters State (Tennessee) (19-6) in the first round. The winner of that game will face No. 6 seed Southern Idaho (30-2).
MEN
After begin ranked in the top five all season, the Rangers knew they would get a high seed, but which one was the question.
With a resumé that included a 30-2 record and the Region XIV regular season and tournament championships, KC earned the No. 3 seed in the tournament is scheduled for March 14-21 at Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, Kansas.
The Rangers will receive a bye and will play at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 against the winner of No. 14 seed South Plains College (20-11) of Levelland and No. 19 seed South Georgia Technical College (22-11).
Salt Lake (Utah) is the No. 1 seed with a 32-1 record, while Dodge City (Kansas) is No. 2 with a 25-4 mark.
Lee College, the runner-up to Kilgore in the regional championship, received an at-large bid. The Rebels are the No. 18 seed and will meet No. 15 Snow (Utah) (25-7) in the first round. The winner of Lee and Snow will play No. 2 seed Dodge City.