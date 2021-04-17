After missing out on the national tournament last year due to the COVID-19, the Tyler Junior College women's basketball coach Trenia Tillis Hoard and her team are embracing the opportunity to play this year.
Along with the Apache Ladies, the Trinity Valley Community College Lady Cardinals are competing in the NJCAA Division I Women's National Basketball Tournament this week in Lubbock. The tourney begins on Monday, but both TJC and TVCC do not play until Tuesday. All games are scheduled for the Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University.
About 475 miles to the northeast from Lubbock, Kilgore College and TVCC will be competing in the NJCAA Division I Men's National Basketball Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.
The Apache Ladies are appearing in their 14th NJCAA National Tournament, including eight under Tillis Hoard. TJC won the national championship in 2000 and finished runner-up in 1979.
TJC (20-4) is the No. 11 seed and received an at-large bid after finishing second in both the Region XIV regular season and postseason.
The Apache Ladies open the tourney with No. 22 Walters State (Tennessee) at noon Tuesday. The winner of the Tyler vs. Lady Senators (13-3) moves into the second round to face No. 6 South Georgia Tech at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Members of the Apache Ladies are 5-10 freshman guard Taryn Wills (Round Rock), 5-8 freshman guard Veonce Powell (Miami, Florida), 5-8 freshman guard Tia Morgan (Chicago), 5-4 sophomore guard Na'Teiona Cole Fort Worth), 5-7 freshman point guard Nadechka Laccen (San Juan, Puerto Rico), 5-7 sophomore point guard Nala Hemingway (Lewisville), 6-5 sophomore center Ndeye Codou Ndour (Dakar, Senegal), 5-11 freshman forward Deborah Ogayemi (Waterford, Ireland), 6-1 freshman forward Daijah Torns (Austin), 5-11 sophomore forward Clara Rotich (Nakura, Kenya), 5-3 guard Brianna Garrett (Houston), 6-0 freshman Jasmine Payne (Montgomery, Alabama) and 5-7 freshman guard Garett Khia (Frisco).
Bryant Porter is the assistant coach and Tabia Williams is the student trainer.
The TVCC Lady Cardinals (19-2) are appearing in their 26th national tournament, having won the title eight times and finishing runner-up six times.
Trinity Valley is the No. 2 seed and will play at 6 p.m. Tuesday against either defending national champion and No. 15 seed Gulf Coast State (Florida) or No. 18 Miles (Montana).
TVCC is coached by former TJC assistant Precious Ivy. Her assistant is Princess Davis.
Lady Cardinals team members are 5-5 freshman guard Alexis Brown (Dallas), 5-5 freshman guard Mailyn Wilkerson (Houston), 6-1 sophomore post Kiana Anderson (New Orleans), 5-9 sophomore guard Noelle Yancy (Richardson), 6-1 sophomore post Mahnoganie Williams (Monroe, Louisiana), 6-5 sophomore post Taiyanna Jackson (East Chicago, Indiana), 5-7 guard Kaye Clark (Milwaukee), 5-7 sophomore post Taylor Hutchins (Cedar Hill), 5-9 sophomore guard Mikayla Hutchinson (Mansfield) and 5-5 sophomore guard Ta'Niya Jackson (San Antonio).
In the men's tournament, the Cardinals (22-2) are making their ninth national tournament appearance. Their best finish was third in 1982.
TVCC, coached by Mark Leslie and assisted by Guy Furr and Marcus Sikes, are the No. 9 seed and will play No. 24 Brunswick (N.C.) at noon Monday. TVCC received an at-large bid.
Cardinal team members include former John Tyler High School star Darry Moore (6-6 sophomore forward). Others on the roster are 6-4 freshman wing Sofara Rasas (St. Louis), 6-8 sophomore wing Keron Bailey (Brooklyn, New York), 6-0 freshman guard Dyri Empy (Dallas), 6-0 freshman guard Jakevion Buckley (Shelbyville), 6-3 sophomore guard Dashawn Davis (Bronx, New York), 6-7 sophomore forward Anderson Mirambeaux (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic), 6-7 sophomore wing Lathaniel Bastian (Nassau, Bahamas), 6-9 sophomore post Tuongthach Gatkek (Amarillo), 5-10 guard Trevon Fuller (Mansfield), 6-4 freshman forward Kevin Evgbagharu (Toronto) and 6-7 freshman guard Kaleb Parks (Center).
The KC Rangers, after winning the Region XIV Tournament, are making their sixth national appearance. The Rangers won the national title in 1956 and 1958. Their last appearance was in 2013.
Kilgore is the No 17 seed and will play No. 16 seed and host Hutchinson in the opening game at 10 a.m. Monday.
KC is coached by Brian Hoberecht, who is assisted by Jake White, Cody McCoy and Mike Randle.
Team members include: 6-2 freshman guard Dantwan Grimes (Ocala, Florida), 6-0 sophomore point guard Tysen Banks (Memphis, Tennessee), 6-2 sophomore point guard KJ Jenkins (Atlanta, Georgia), 6-7 freshman guard Malik Grant (Toronto), 5-10 sophomore guard Brendon Hoberecht (Carl Junction, Missouri), 6-5 freshman guard Javonne Lowery (Pearland), 6-8 freshman forward Da'Sean Nelson (Toledo, Ohio), 6-7 freshman guard Duane Posey (Memphis, Tennessee), 5-10 freshman guard Jasiah Wright (Longview), 6-8 sophomore forward Stephan Morris (Houston), 6-8 freshman guard Dylan Cabs (Bell Flower, California), 6-3 freshman guard Godwin Illumoka (Toronto), 6-8 freshman forward Paul Otieno (Nairobi, Kenya), 6-2 freshman guard Justin Crawford (Mansfield) and 6-8 sophomore forward Michael Okoye (Anambra, Nigeria).
---
NJCAA Division I Women's
Basketball National Tournament
Rip Griffin Center, Lubbock Christian University
Lubbock
Monday, April 19 Games
Game 1: No. 17 Iowa Western vs. No. 16 Western Nebraska, 10 a.m.
Game 2: No. 24 Eastern Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Three Rivers (Mo.), noon
Game 3: No. 18 Miles (Mont.) vs. No. 15 Gulf Coast State (Fla.), 2 p.m.
Game 4: No. 23 Independence (Mo.) vs. No. 10 Wabash Valley (Ill.), 4 p.m.
Game 5: No. 20 Southern Idaho vs. No. 13 Georgia Highlands, 6 p.m.
Game 6: No. 21 Otero (Colo.) vs. No. 12 Butler (Kan.), 8 p.m.
Tuesday, April 20 Games
Game 7: No. 19 Eastern Arizona vs. No. 14 Moberly Area (Mo.), 10 a.m.
Game 8: No. 22 Walters State (Tenn.) vs. No. 11 Tyler (Texas), noon
Game 9: Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 Jones (Miss.), 2 p.m.
Game 10: Game 2 winner vs. No. 8 Casper (Wyo.), 4 p.m.
Game 11: Game 3 winner vs. No. 2 Trinity Valley (Texas), 6 p.m.
Game 12: Game 4 winner vs. No. 7 Shelton State (Ala.), 8 p.m.
Wednesday, April 21 Games
Game 13: Game 5 winner vs. No. 4 South Plains (Texas), 1 p.m.
Game 14: Game 6 winner vs. No. 5 Northwest Florida State, 3 p.m.
Game 15: Game 7 winner vs. No. 3 Chipola (Fla.), 5 p.m.
Game 16: Game 8 winner vs. No. 6 South Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
---
NJCAA Division I Men's
Basketball National Tournament
Hutchinson Sports Arena
Hutchinson, Kansas
Lubbock
Monday, April 19 Games
Game 1: No. 17 Kilgore (Texas) vs. No. 16 Hutchinson (Kan.), 10 a.m.
Game 2: No. 24 Brunswick (N.C.) vs. No. 9 Trinity Valley (Texas), noon
Game 3: No. 18 Holmes (Miss.) vs. No. 15 Vincennes (Ind.), 2 p.m.
Game 4: No. 23 Southwest Tennessee vs. No. 10 Coffeyville (Kan.), 4:30 p.m.
Game 5: No. 20 Cochise (Ariz.) vs. No. 13 Ranger (Texas), 6:30 p.m.
Game 6: No. 21 South Georgia State vs. No. 12 Salt Lake (Utah), 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 20 Games
Game 7: No. 19 Dawson (Mont.) vs. No. 14 Indian River State (Fla.), 10 a.m.
Game 8: No. 22 Northeastern (Colo.) vs. No. 11 Shelton State (Ala.), noon
Game 9: Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 Mineral Area (Mo.), 2 p.m.
Game 10: Game 2 winner vs. No. 8 Cowley (Kan.), 4:30 p.m.
Game 11: Game 3 winner vs. No. 2 Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa, 6:30 p.m.
Game 12: Game 4 winner vs. No. 7 Odessa (Texas), 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 21 Games
Game 13: Game 5 winner vs. No. 4 John A. Logan (Ill.), noon
Game 14: Game 6 winner vs. No. 5 South Plains (Texas), 2 p.m.
Game 15: Game 7 winner vs. No. 3 Southern Idaho, 6 p.m.
Game 16: Game 8 winner vs. No. 6 Chipola (Fla.), 8 p.m.