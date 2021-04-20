The Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies opened the national tournament with a win on Tuesday in Lubbock.
TJC (21-3) scored a 72-60 win over Walters State (Tennessee) in the NJCAA Division I Women's National Basketball Tournament at the Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University.
The No. 11 seed Apache Ladies, coached by Trenia Tillis Hoard, advance to meet No. 6 South Georgia Tech at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
TJC had a balanced scoring attack, led by Taryn Wills with 16 points. Nadechka Laccen added 14 points with Veonce Powell pitching in 10 points.
Debbie Ogayemi had 12 rebounds with Clara Rotich adding nine.
---
NJCAA Division I Women’s
Basketball National Tournament
Rip Griffin Center, Lubbock Christian University
Lubbock
Monday, April 19 Games
Game 1: No. 16 Western Nebraska 79, No. 17 Iowa Western 70
Game 2: No. 9 Three Rivers (Mo.) 76, No. 24 Eastern Oklahoma State 74
Game 3: No. 18 Miles (Mont.) 76, No. 15 Gulf Coast State (Fla.) 72, OT
Game 4: No. 10 Wabash Valley (Ill.) 59, No. 23 Independence (Mo.) 29
Game 5: No. 13 Georgia Highlands 65, No. 20 Southern Idaho 62
Game 6: No. 21 Otero (Colo.) 74, No. 12 Butler (Kan.) 67
Tuesday, April 20 Games
Game 7: No. 19 Eastern Arizona 70, No. 14 Moberly Area (Mo.) 63
Game 8: No. 11 Tyler (Texas) 72, No. 22 Walters State (Tenn.) 60
Game 9: No. 16 Western Nebraska vs. No. 1 Jones (Miss.)
Game 10: No. 9 Three Rivers (Mo.) vs. No. 8 Casper (Wyo.)
Game 11: No. 18 Miles (Mont.) vs. No. 2 Trinity Valley (Texas)
Game 12: No. 10 Wabash Valley (Ill.) vs. No. 7 Shelton State (Ala.)
Wednesday, April 21 Games
Game 13: No. 13 Georgia Highlands vs. No. 4 South Plains (Texas), 1 p.m.
Game 14: No. 21 Otero (Colo.) vs. No. 5 Northwest Florida State, 3 p.m.
Game 15: No. 19 Eastern Arizona vs. No. 3 Chipola (Fla.), 5 p.m.
Game 16: No. 11 Tyler (Texas) vs. No. 6 South Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.