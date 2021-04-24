Trinity Valley was hoping for championship No. 9, but it was Northwest Florida State that claimed its first national title on Saturday in Lubbock.
NW Florida became the sixth-consecutive Florida Panhandle Conference winner of the NJCAA Division I Women’s National Basketball Tournament with a 67-60 victory over the Athens school in finals at Lubbock Christian University’s Rip Griffin Center.
TVCC was seeking its first title since winning three straight from 2012-14. It was the seventh time the Lady Cardinals have finished runner-up.
The game was tied 51-51 entering the fourth quarter, but the Raiders outscored TVCC 16-9 in the final period.
It was a back-and-forth affair — the game featured nine lead changes and eight ties — until the 4:25 mark in the final quarter when Chanaya Pinto drilled a three with time running out on the shot clock to make in a 60-55 Raider lead.
Despite several opportunities to put the game out of reach, Northwest Florida couldn’t extend its lead before Mailyn Wilkerson drained a 3-pointer and Taiyanna Jackson tied the game at 60 with a layup with just 1:50 on the clock.
However, Northwest Florida’s stars of the tournament took over in the waning moments, scoring the final seven points of the game. Last-Tear Poa converted a pair of free throws, Pinto knocked down a three and Kynadi Kuykendoll sealed the win with a fast break layup with two seconds left in the game.
Poa finished the game with a game-high 20 points on 5-of-12 shooting. Pinto had 19 on an 8-of-17 effort and 10 rebounds.
Four Lady Cardinals were in double figures, led by 14 points from Mahoganie Williams. Wilkerson added 11 with 10 points each from Taiyanna Jackson and Kaye Clark.
TVCC shot 49% (25-51), while the Raiders shot 46% (25-54). NW Florida was 6 of 18 from 3-pointer and Trinity Valley was 3 of 9. At the free throw line, the Lady Cardinals hit 7 of 12 with the Niceville, Florida school draining 11 of 12.
In Hutchinson, Kansas, two Sunflower State teams met in the finals with No. 10 Coffeyville scoring a 108-99 win over No. 8 Cowley.
