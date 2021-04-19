The old Jimmie Rogers song "T for Texas, T for Tennessee" would be appropriate, at least the title, for the Tyler Junior College vs. Walters State Community College basketball game set for out in the West Texas town of Lubbock on Tuesday.
The TJC Apache Ladies represent the Lone Star State while the Walters State Lady Senators carry the banner for the Volunteer State in the NJCAA Division I Women's National Basketball Tournament.
The two clubs tangle on Tuesday at Lubbock Christian University's Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock.
The Apache Ladies are appearing in their 14th NJCAA National Tournament, including eight under TJC coach Trenia Tillis Hoard. TJC won the national championship in 2000 and finished runner-up in 1979.
TJC (20-4) is the No. 11 seed and received an at-large bid after finishing second in both the Region XIV regular season and postseason. The winner of the Tyler vs. Lady Senators (13-3) moves into the second round to face No. 6 South Georgia Tech at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Members of the Apache Ladies are 5-10 freshman guard Taryn Wills (Round Rock), 5-8 freshman guard Veonce Powell (Miami, Florida), 5-8 freshman guard Tia Morgan (Chicago), 5-4 sophomore guard Na’Teiona Cole Fort Worth), 5-7 freshman point guard Nadechka Laccen (San Juan, Puerto Rico), 5-7 sophomore point guard Nala Hemingway (Lewisville), 6-5 sophomore center Ndeye Codou Ndour (Dakar, Senegal), 5-11 freshman forward Deborah Ogayemi (Waterford, Ireland), 6-1 freshman forward Daijah Torns (Austin), 5-11 sophomore forward Clara Rotich (Nakura, Kenya), 5-3 guard Brianna Garrett (Houston), 6-0 freshman Jasmine Payne (Montgomery, Alabama) and 5-7 freshman guard Khia Garett (Frisco).
Bryant Porter is the assistant coach and Tabia Williams is the student trainer.
Laccen leads the Apache Ladies in scoring at 13.3 per game, followed by Powell (12.6) and Wills (11.7). The team averages 83.4 points per game, while giving up 60.0.
Ogayemi is the top rebounder with a 10.0 average with Wills and Rotich averaging 5.3. Wills tops the Apache Ladies blocks (1.5), while Hemingway leads in assists (4.5) and steals (2.0).
Walters State is northeast of Knoxville in Morristown. The school is named after former Tennessee U.S. Sen. Herbert S. Walters.
Sophomore guard Blayre Shultz (5-7) leads the No. 22 seed Lady Senators in scoring (19.1), followed by 6-0 freshman guard Madison McCoy (11.9) and 5-9 sophomore Quentarra Mitchell (11.2).
Walters State is making an appearance in the national tournament for the 17th time in school history, including 12 of the last 14 seasons.
The team averages 73.0 points per game, while giving up 51.3.
The TVCC Lady Cardinals (19-2) are appearing in their 26th national tournament, having won the title eight times and finishing runner-up six times.
Trinity Valley is the No. 2 seed and will play at 6 p.m. Tuesday against No. 18 Miles (Montana), a 76-72 overtime winner over No. 15 seed Gulf Coast State (Florida), the defending national champion from 2019. The Florida team has six national titles.
TVCC is coached by former TJC assistant Precious Ivy. Her assistant is Princess Davis.
Lady Cardinals team members are 5-5 freshman guard Alexis Brown (Dallas), 5-5 freshman guard Mailyn Wilkerson (Houston), 6-1 sophomore post Kiana Anderson (New Orleans), 5-9 sophomore guard Noelle Yancy (Richardson), 6-1 sophomore post Mahnoganie Williams (Monroe, Louisiana), 6-5 sophomore post Taiyanna Jackson (East Chicago, Indiana), 5-7 guard Kaye Clark (Milwaukee), 5-7 sophomore post Taylor Hutchins (Cedar Hill), 5-9 sophomore guard Mikayla Hutchinson (Mansfield) and 5-5 sophomore guard Ta’Niya Jackson (San Antonio).
Clark leads the Lady Cardinals in scoring at 14.7 ppg, followed by Wilkerson (13.0) and Williams (12.6).
---
NJCAA Division I Women’s
Basketball National Tournament
Rip Griffin Center, Lubbock Christian University
Lubbock
Monday, April 19 Games
Game 1: No. 16 Western Nebraska 79, No. 17 Iowa Western 70
Game 2: No. 9 Three Rivers (Mo.) 76, No. 24 Eastern Oklahoma State 74
Game 3: No. 18 Miles (Mont.) 76, No. 15 Gulf Coast State (Fla.) 72, OT
Game 4: No. 23 Independence (Mo.) vs. No. 10 Wabash Valley (Ill.)
Game 5: No. 20 Southern Idaho vs. No. 13 Georgia Highlands
Game 6: No. 21 Otero (Colo.) vs. No. 12 Butler (Kan.)
Tuesday, April 20 Games
Game 7: No. 19 Eastern Arizona vs. No. 14 Moberly Area (Mo.), 10 a.m.
Game 8: No. 22 Walters State (Tenn.) vs. No. 11 Tyler (Texas), noon
Game 9: No. 16 Western Nebraska vs. No. 1 Jones (Miss.), 2 p.m.
Game 10: No. 9 Three Rivers (Mo.) vs. No. 8 Casper (Wyo.), 4 p.m.
Game 11: Miles (Mont.) vs. No. 2 Trinity Valley (Texas), 6 p.m.
Game 12: Game 4 winner vs. No. 7 Shelton State (Ala.), 8 p.m.
Wednesday, April 21 Games
Game 13: Game 5 winner vs. No. 4 South Plains (Texas), 1 p.m.
Game 14: Game 6 winner vs. No. 5 Northwest Florida State, 3 p.m.
Game 15: Game 7 winner vs. No. 3 Chipola (Fla.), 5 p.m.
Game 16: Game 8 winner vs. No. 6 South Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.