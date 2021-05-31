The TJC baseball team is one win away from a national championship.
Miguel Vega belted his 20th homer of the season and Heath Hood continued his hot streak since returning from injury as No. 2 Tyler Junior College defeated No. 1 Gloucester (New Jersey), 16-1, late Tuesday in the NJCAA Division III World Series in Greeneville, Tennessee.
TJC (39-15) advances to the championship game, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Pioneer Park.
The Apaches scored 14 runs in the sixth inning to win by run rule.
Hood and Dalton Davis each had three hits and four RBIs. Jacob Johnson, Vega and Alec Williams all had two hits.
Tyler scored 14 runs after two outs in the sixth inning.