A slow start and a big fourth quarter was the difference for the Apache Ladies on Thursday in the NJCAA Division I Women’s National Basketball Tournament in Lubbock.
No. 3 Chipola (Florida) rallied past No. 11 Tyler Junior College, 55-49, in the national quarterfinals at Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University.
Trenia Tillis Hoard’s team, made up of mostly freshman, finish the season at 22-5.
The Indians (20-4) advance to the national semifinals to meet No. 2 seed Trinity Valley (20-2), who rallied past No. 7 Shelton State (Alabama) in the earlier game, 70-62. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday.
The Apache Ladies fell behind 17-6 before rallying within 17-11 at the end of the first quarter and pulling within 24-23 at halftime.
TJC had the lead 41-36 entering the fourth quarter, but the Indians used a 19-9 fourth-quarter advantage to take the win.
After shooting over 40% in Wednesday’s victory over No. 6 South Georgia Tech, the Apache Ladies cooled off against the Florida school, shooting 32% from the field (19-59) and 27% from 3-point (4-15). The Indians shot better at 3-point (33%, 7-21) and worse overall from the field (30%, 18-59).
Tyler was hurt when freshman Nadechka Laccen twisted her ankle in the second quarter and did not play the second half. The San Juan, Puerto Rico native had nine points.
Tia Morgan scored 13 points for TJC, followed by Taryn Wills (12), Debbie Ogayemi (8), Veonce Powell (5) and Nala Hemingway (2).
It was the third straight for TJC to play while Chipola was playing its second consecutive game.
De’Myla Brown scored 13 of her game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter, to help the Indians rally.
The Apaches almost made it three in a row after overcoming a sluggish start and building a 36-29 lead through the first five minutes of the third quarter. But the Chipola defense kicked into high gear and ended the quarter on a 7-4 run to pull to within four going into the final quarter and set the stage for the rally.
Chipola’s rally began with two free throws from Brenda McKinney, and then it was the Brown show. She began with a 3-pointer than put Chipola up 41-40, then after Tyler regained the lead on a Taryn Wills bucket, Brown hit a free throw and two buckets to give the Indians a lead they would not relinquish.
Wills hit a jumper to pull the Apaches within two, but Brown answered with two free throws and a 3-pointer from the right wing, her third of the game, to put the game out of reach at 51-44.
Ifunaya Nwachukwu added her second trey, and Jordan McLaughlin closed out her 10-point night with two free throws with 11.1 seconds to play for the final margin of victory.
For Trinity Valley, the Lady Cardinals rallied in the fourth quarter for the win.
The teams were tied at 53-53 entering the fourth quarter, but TVCC won the final period 17-9.
The Lady Cardinals used a smothering defense that forced Shelton State into 23 turnovers, and their aggression in getting to the basket throughout the game led to 31 free throw attempts and 20 makes, compared to just 10 of 13 for the Buccaneers.
“We’re battle tested in our region,” Trinity Valley head coach Precious Ivy said. “Region 14 is a pretty tough region, and we have to come out and play tough every night. That really helps prepare us for this national tournament.”
Kaye Clark led TVCC with 11 points while Noelle Yancy and Ta’Niya Jackson had 10 points. Taiyanna Jackson had 11 rebounds. Kirby DeBoard led the Buccaneers with 17.
---
NJCAA Division I Women’s
Basketball National Tournament
Rip Griffin Center, Lubbock Christian University
Lubbock
Monday, April 19 Games
Game 1: No. 16 Western Nebraska 79, No. 17 Iowa Western 70
Game 2: No. 9 Three Rivers (Mo.) 76, No. 24 Eastern Oklahoma State 74
Game 3: No. 18 Miles (Mont.) 76, No. 15 Gulf Coast State (Fla.) 72, OT
Game 4: No. 10 Wabash Valley (Ill.) 59, No. 23 Independence (Mo.) 29
Game 5: No. 13 Georgia Highlands 65, No. 20 Southern Idaho 62
Game 6: No. 21 Otero (Colo.) 74, No. 12 Butler (Kan.) 67
Tuesday, April 20 Games
Game 7: No. 19 Eastern Arizona 70, No. 14 Moberly Area (Mo.) 63
Game 8: No. 11 Tyler (Texas) 72, No. 22 Walters State (Tenn.) 60
Game 9: No. 16 Western Nebraska 63, No. 1 Jones (Miss.) 60
Game 10: No. 9 Three Rivers (Mo.) 68, No. 8 Casper (Wyo.) 60
Game 11: No. 2 Trinity Valley (Texas) 72, No. 18 Miles (Mont.) 55
Game 12: No. 7 Shelton State (Ala.) 88, No. 10 Wabash Valley (Ill.) 54
Wednesday, April 21 Games
Game 13: No. 4 South Plains (Texas) 65, No. 13 Georgia Highlands 49
Game 14: No. 5 Northwest Florida State 67, No. 21 Otero (Colo.) 43
Game 15: No. 3 Chipola (Fla.) 71, No. 19 Eastern Arizona 68
Game 16: No. 11 Tyler (Texas) 72, No. 6 South Georgia Tech 53
Thursday, April 22 Games
Game 17: No. 9 Three Rivers (Mo.) 79, No. 16 Western Nebraska 71
Game 18: No. 2 Trinity Valley (Texas) 70, No. 7 Shelton State (Ala.) 62
Game 19: No. 5 Northwest Florida State 63, No. 4 South Plains (Texas) 54
Game 20: No. 3 Chipola (Fla.) 55, No. 11 Tyler (Texas) 49
Friday, April 23 Games
Game 21: No. 9 Three Rivers (Mo.) vs. No. 5 Northwest Florida State, 4 p.m.
Game 22: No. 2 Trinity Valley (Texas) vs. No. 3 Chipola (Fla.), 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 24 Games
Game 21: Winner Game 21 vs. Winner Game 22, 4 p.m.
---
NJCAA Division I Men’s
Basketball National Tournament
Hutchinson Sports Arena
Hutchinson, Kansas
Monday, April 19 Games
Game 1: No. 16 Hutchinson (Kan.) 95, No. 17 Kilgore (Texas) 86
Game 2: No. 9 Trinity Valley (Texas) 96, No. 24 Brunswick (N.C.) 91
Game 3: No. 18 Holmes (Miss.) 71, No. 15 Vincennes (Ind.) 66
Game 4: No. 10 Coffeyville (Kan.) 89, No. 23 Southwest Tennessee 62
Game 5: No. 13 Ranger (Texas) 86, No. 20 Cochise (Ariz.) 68
Game 6: No. 21 South Georgia State 93, No. 12 Salt Lake (Utah) 89, OT
Tuesday, April 20 Games
Game 7: No. 14 Indian River State (Fla.) 85, No. 19 Dawson (Mont.) 75
Game 8: No. 11 Shelton State (Ala.) 79, No. 22 Northeastern (Colo.) 66
Game 9: No. 1 Mineral Area (Mo.) 80, No. 16 Hutchinson (Kan.) 77
Game 10: No. 8 Cowley (Kan.) 134, No. 9 Trinity Valley (Texas) 107
Game 11: No. 2 Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa 77, No. 18 Holmes (Miss.) 66
Game 12: No. 10 Coffeyville (Kan.) 95, No. 7 Odessa (Texas) 56
Wednesday, April 21 Games
Game 13: No. 13 Ranger (Texas) 87, No. 4 John A. Logan (Ill.) 75
Game 14: No. 5 South Plains (Texas) 91, No. 21 South Georgia State 80
Game 15: No. 14 Indian River State (Fla.) 94, No. 3 Southern Idaho 82
Game 16: No. 6 Chipola (Fla.) 73, No. 11 Shelton State (Ala.) 60
Thursday, April 22 Games
Game 17: No. 8 Cowley (Kan.) 105, No. 1 Mineral Area (Mo.) 101
Game 18: No. 10 Coffeyville (Kan.) 83, No. 2 Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa 80, OT
Game 19: No. 12 Ranger (Texas) 87, No. 5 South Plains (Texas) 83, OT
Game 20: No. 6 Chipola (Fla.) 78, No. 14 Indian River State (Fla.) 75
Friday, April 23 Games
Game 21: No. 12 Ranger (Texas) vs. No. 8 Cowley (Kan.), 5 p.m.
Game 22: No. 10 Coffeyville (Kan) vs. No. 6 Chipola (Fla.), 7 p.m.
