After making the Elite Eight last season, the Apache Ladies are aiming for a higher finish in 2022.
Tyler Junior College begins that quest on Wednesday in the NJCAA Division I Women's National Tournament in Lubbock.
Tyler (23-8) is the No. 17 seed and will meet No. 16 seed Chipola (Florida) (23-8) in the first game of the tournament at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University.
The winner of the TJC-Chipola game will face No. 1 seed Three Rivers (Missouri) (28-0) at 1 p.m. Thursday.
TJC and Chipola met last year in the national quarterfinals with the Lady Indians winning 55-49. Chipola fell to Trinity Valley in the national semifinals in the next game.
TJC team members include: Veonce Powell (5-7 sophomore guard, Miami, Florida; Everglades HS), Nassarine William (6-2 sophomore forward, Paris, France; Quinnipiac University transfer), Tia Morgan (5-6 sophomore guard, Chicago; Homewood Flossmoor HS), Nadechka Laccen (5-6 sophomore guard, San Juan, Puerto Rico; Superior Vocational HS), Emari Sidney (5-11 freshman forward, Houston; Cypress Springs HS), Shadiya Thomas (5-8 sophomore guard, Houston; Cypress Ranch HS, Air Force Academy transfer), Brianna Garrett (5-5 sophomore guard, Houston; Bellaire HS), Trinittee Alexander (5-10 sophomore guard, Everman, UALR transfer), Taryn Wills (5-9 sophomore guard, Round Rock, Cedar Ridge HS; University of the Incarnate Word transfer), Jasmine Payne (6-0 sophomore forward, Montgomery, Alabama; Sidney Lanier HS), Deborah Ogayemi (5-11 sophomore forward, Waterford, Ireland; Presentation Secondary HS) and Daijah Thorns (6-1 sophomore forward, San Antonio, Sidney Lanier HS).
Tyler Coach Trenia Tillia Hoard is taking the Apache Ladies to the national tournament for the 10th time and received a bid for the fourth consecutive year. It is the 16th appearance in program history.
Tillis Hoard’s assistant coaches are Chelsea Hudson and Brianna Brooks (former Tyler Lee standout). The student trainer is Paige Arkfeld and student manager is Keairra Grant.
Laccen will miss her second consecutive game. She was ejected from the Blinn game on Feb. 26 in Brenham when Laccen and a Blinn player got in a tie-up going for the basketball.
The Apaches have one of the top offenses in the country, averaging 78.8 points per game, which ranks in the top 15.
Laccen leads the team by averaging 15.2 points per game. She also dishes out 3.4 assists and grabs 5.8 rebounds. Wills is averaging 11.8 points and 5.0 rebounds.
Tills Hoard, who is in her 22nd year as head at TJC, won her 500th career game earlier this season. She was voted one of the 100 top players in 100 years of the University Interscholastic League where she was a star at Grapeland High School. She is also a member of the Stephen F. Austin State University Hall of Fame.
The Lady Indians, who won the national championship in 2015, finished third in the FCSAA Panhandle Conference. They average 77.3 points per game.
Chipola has three players averaging in double figures guards Jordan McLaughlin (15.9 ppg), Ta’Shonna Wright-Gaskins (13.1 ppg) and Shimei Muhammad (12.5 ppg).
Both clubs have struggled down the stretch as the Apache Ladies have lost four of their last five games and the Lady Indians have lost three of their last four.
Blinn College, which tied Trinity Valley Community for the regular season championship, and won the Region XIV Tournament is the No. 7 seed and will receive a bye. The Lady Buccaneers (28-4) will play at 8 p.m. Thursday against the winner of No. 10 New Mexico Junior College (26-4) and No. 23 Jones (Mississippi) (23-7).
TVCC (25-6) is the No. 11 seed. The Lady Cardinals will meet No. 22 Walters State (Tennessee) (19-6) in the first round at noon Thursday. The winner of that game will face No. 6 seed Southern Idaho (30-2) at 7 p.m., Friday.
The national championship game is 7 p.m. Monday, March 21.
Twenty-four teams qualified to participate in the 2022 NJCAA Division I Women’s Basketball National Championship. The tournament will be played using a single elimination format consisting of 23 games.