Xavier Benson and Matthew O'Brien, two key players who were instrumental in a resurgent Tyler Junior College football program, were named first team on the NJCAA All-America squad, the organization based in Charlotte, North Carolina announced.
Defensive back Kobe Savage, another Apache standout, was tabbed second team.
The three Apaches were key cogs in TJC's 7-5 season in which Tyler finished runner-up in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference and won the 19th TIPS-C.H.A.M.P.S Heart of a Champion Bowl — a 28-7 win over Coffeysville (Kansas).
Kilgore College sophomore defensive lineman Maurice Westmoreland earned first team with national champion New Mexico Military Institute placing two on the top team — sophomore running back Anthony Grant and sophomore offensive tackle Tyrone Webber.
Grant was named the 2021 NJCAA Division I Football Offensive Player of the Year, presented by the Marines.
Over 12 games, Grant led New Mexico Military's explosive offense as the top running back in the nation in four major categories. Grant topped the national leaderboards in rushes (241), yards (1,730), yards per game (144.2), and yards per rush (7.2). He was a transfer from Florida State.
Joining Savage on the second team were Navarro sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Aaron, NMMI sophomore tight end Logan Compton and freshman offensive lineman Joseph Taase, Trinity Valley sophomore defensive lineman Kamaurja Kenney, Kilgore sophomore defensive back Moses Alexander and Cisco freshman placekicker Kaleb Cue.
Honorable mention from the area were Navarro sophomore quarterback Qua Gray, Blinn freshman running back Joshua Berry, Kilgore sophomore offensive lineman Wallace Unamba, Blinn sophomore defensive lineman Bryton Thompson and Kilgore sophomore linebacker Keith Harris.
Benson, a sophomore linebacker from Texarkana Pleasant Grove, transferred to TJC from Texas Tech.
The 6-3, 220-pounder led the nation in tackles with 120. He added two interceptions, while forcing a fumble and recovering a fumble. He also had seven pass breakups.
As a senior at Texarkana Pleasant Grove High School, Benson led the Hawks to the Class 4A Division II state title with a 41-21 win over West Orange-Stark in the championship game in 2019.
At Texas Tech, Benson became a regular as a redshirt freshman, appearing in all 12 games and making 10 starts. He had 57 tackles on the season (36 solo), along with 4.0 tackles for a loss, a sack and a quarterback hurry. He had a career-high nine tackles against Texas.
Benson has now signed with Oklahoma State.
O'Brien is a freshman from New Braunfels. He was 19 of 21 on field goal attempts and was 41 of 44 on PATs for 98 points, second highest point total in nation among kickers.
In a key road victory against defending champion Cisco, O'Brien was 5 for 5 on field goals, including a game-winning 46-yard FG on the final play of the game.
Savage was third on the Apaches in tackles, averaging 5.8 per game. He led the team with five interceptions, tying for fourth nationally. Savage had three pass breakups. The sophomore from Paris has signed with Kansas State.
New Mexico Military's Kurt Taufa'asau was named the 2021 NJCAA Division I Football Coach of the Year, presented by the Marines.
---
NJCAA Division I Football All-America Teams
(All-America selections are made by the NJCAA Football Committee)
Superlative Awards
Offensive Player of the Year — Anthony Grant, RB, New Mexico Military, So.
Defensive Players of the Year — Jacob Ellis, LB, Iowa Western, Fr.; Keionte Scott, DB, Snow (Utah), Fr.
Coach of the Year — Kurt Taufa'asau, New Mexico Military
First Team Offense
QB — Byron Jarrett, Iowa Central, So.
RB — Anthony Grant, New Mexico Military, So.; La'Damian Webb Jones (Miss.), So.
WR — D.T. Sheffield, Northwest Mississippi, Fr.; Malik Benson Hutchinson (KS) Fr.
TE — Deontay Campbell, Highland (Kan.), So.
OL — Tyrone Webber, New Mexico Military, So.; Maximus McCree, Iowa Central, Fr.; Zackery Mendoza, Snow (Utah), So.; Isaiah Adams, Garden City (Kan.), So.; Jaqavius Yates, Jones (Miss.), So.
First Team Defense
DL — Maurice Westmoreland Kilgore, So.; Jeffrey M'ba Independence (Kan.), Fr.; Quientrail Travis, Iowa Western, Fr.; Seleti Fevaleaki, Snow (Utah), So.
LB — Xavier Benson, Tyler, So.; Jacob Ellis, Iowa Western, Fr.; Mike Smith, Mississippi Gulf Coast, So.
DB — Keionte Scott, Snow (Utah), Fr.; Keylon Kennedy, Garden City (Kan.), So.; Namdi Obiazor, Iowa Western, Fr.; Desmond Williams, East Central (Miss.), So.
First Team Special Teams
K — Matthew O'Brien, Tyler, Fr.
P — Corry Wilhoit, Dodge City (Kan.), Fr.
RS — Taylor Larsen, Snow (Utah), Fr.
---
Second Team Offense
QB — Barry Brown, Lackawanna (Pa.), Fr.
RB — Anwar Lewis, Hutchinson (Kan.), Fr.; Targhee Lambson, Snow (Utah), Fr.
WR — Delvin Palmer, Lackawanna (Pa.), So.; Jeremiah Aaron, Navarro, So.
TE — Logan Compton, New Mexico Military, So.
OL — Joseph Taase, New Mexico Military, Fr.; Stevie Young ,Hutchinson (Kan.), So.; Kadeem Willis, Monroe (N.Y.), Fr.; Reggie Young, Iowa Central, So.; Lisala Tai, Snow (Utah) Fr.
Second Team Defense
DL — Kamaurja Kenney, Trinity Valley, So.; Douglas Blue-Eli, Monroe (N.Y.), Fr.; Tristin Waugh, Iowa Central, So.; Cortez Hogans, Snow (Utah), So.
LB — Reise Collier, Coffeyville (Kan.), Fr.; Zharell Walker, Monroe (N.Y.), So.; Kohl Hogan Snow, (Utah), Fr.
DB — Kobe Savage, Tyler, So.; Major Williams, Iowa Central, Fr.; Marquise Gilbert, Hutchinson (Kan.), Fr.; Moses Alexander, Kilgore, So.
Second Team Special Teams
K — Noah Sauberan, Iowa Western, Fr.
P — Kaleb Cue, Cisco, Fr.
RS — Cohen Russell, Lackawanna (Pa.), So.
---
Honorable Mention Offense
QB — Qua Gray, Navarro, So.; Dylan Laible, Hutchinson (Kan.), So.
RB — Joshua Berry, Blinn, Fr.; Daylen Boddie, Iowa Central, Fr.
WR — Darius Lassiter, Butler (Kan.) So.; Desna Washington, Iowa Central, Fr.; Ryan Flournoy, Iowa Western, Fr.
TE — Tevita Noa, Snow (Utah), So.
OL — Wallace Unamba, Kilgore, So.; Terrance McClain, Coffeyville (Kan.), So.; Landon Nelson, Iowa Western, Fr.
Honorable Mention Defense
DL — Warren Peeples, Highland (Kan.), So.; Bryton Thompson, Blinn, So.; Jackson Filer, Iowa Western, Fr.; Nadame Tucker, Hutchinson (Kan.), So.
LB — Keith Harris, Kilgore, So.; Jalen Angelle, Highland (Kan.) So.; Izayah Aekins, Hocking (Ohio)
DB — Owen Fa'amoe, Snow (Utah), So.; Zahquan Frazier, Coffeyville (Kan.) Fr.; CJ Christian, Iowa Central, Fr.; Diontrel Wommack, Iowa Western, So.
Honorable Mention Special Teams
P — Ty Nissen Iowa Western, Fr.; Brodie Taylor Snow (Utah), So.
RS — Kaden Wetjen, Iowa Western, Fr.