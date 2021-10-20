The Tyler Lions had perhaps their most complete game of the season on Friday against Wylie East.
The Lions won a 48-10 decision over the Raiders in a District 7-5A Division I football game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Tyler head coach Ricklan Holmes honored several players for their performance as the Lions won their fifth straight game to go to 5-2 on the season and 3-0 in league action.
Sharing Offensive Player of the Week honors were senior quarterback Eli Holt, sophomore athlete Derrick McFall and junior wide receiver Makavion Potts.
Holt (6-1, 185) connected on 12 of 16 passing attempts for 333 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 44 yards and a TD on six carries.
McFall (5-10, 170) was all over the field as usual, rushing three times for 68 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a reception for 16 yards.
Potts (5-8, 170), another Lion speedster, had four catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns. He also had kickoff (23 yards) and punt (22 yards) returns. On defense, he had a tackle.
Defensive Players of the Week were the dynamic duo of senior linebacker Jacob Villela and senior defensive lineman/end KaDarius Tave.
Villela (6-0, 205) was voted Homecoming King before the game and backed that up with another brilliant performance, seven tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack for a two-yard loss.
Tave (6-2, 245), who lines up all over the field, had five tackles, three TFL and two sacks for 11-yards in losses.
Along with his offensive honor, McFall was the Special Teams Player of the Week. He had one kickoff return for 84 yards and a TD. McFall caught it at the 26-yard line and raced untouched into the end zone.
Earning the Lions Heart Award were sophomore running back JaMichael Cooper, sophomore linebacker LaDarius Franklin, senior DL/DE Jordan Dews and senior DE/tight end Ameer Johnson.
Tyler travels to Dallas on Friday to meet No. 3 Highland Park in a district showdown for first place. Both teams are 3-0 in district. The Scots are 6-1 and have won six consecutive games. Kickoff at Highlander Stadium in scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The Scots have not lost a district home game in more than 20 years, encompassing more than 100 contests.
In other district games, West Mesquite (2-5, 0-3) visits Wylie East (2-5, 0-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday, while McKinney North (3-5, 2-2) travels to Sherman to meet the Bearcats (3-4, 1-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Longview (6-2, 3-1) has a bye.