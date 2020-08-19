Bruins Hurricanes Hockey

Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) and Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrate with teammates after eliminating the Carolina Hurricanes during third period NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP

 Nathan Denette

Avalanche 7, Coyotes 1EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and two assists, Nazem Kadri also scored twice and the Colorado Avalanche routed the Arizona Coyotes 7-1 on Wednesday to close out the first-round playoff series in five games.

Colorado, the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, took control of the series with a Game 4 blowout and skated into the next round with three first-period goals in Game 5.

Lightning 5, Blue Jackets 4, OTTORONTO (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning eliminated Columbus from the Stanley Cup playoffs in five games Wednesday, overcoming a late two-goal deficit and beating the Blue Jackets 5-4 on Brayden Point’s goal 5:12 into OT

Point also delivered the winner in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series, a five-overtime thriller that wound up being the fourth-longest game in NHL history.

BRUINS 2, HURRICANES 1TORONTO (AP) — Patrice Bergeron broke a tie with 3.5 seconds left in the second period, David Pastrnak returned with two assists and Boston beat Carolina to win the first-round playoff series in five games.

The Bruins trailed 1-0 entering the final 5 minutes of the second period before scoring twice on the power play, first from David Krejci with 4:40 left after Bergeron drew a penalty on a breakaway chance.

