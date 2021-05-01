Braylon Jones, a former John Tyler High School and University of Houston standout, is signing with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, Tyler High School football coach Ricklan Holmes said on twitter.
Jones made seven starts on Houston's offensive line (four at right guard, three at center) andwas a part of an offensive line that helped Houston rank fourth in the American Athletic Conference in passing offense (265.8) and sixth in total offense (408.9).
He was also selected to Phil Steele Magazine's American All-Conference Team and finished with 43 career starts.
Jones, who was valedictorian at JT in 2016, was All-East Texas and All-District 16-5A on both offense and defense for the Lions.
The Tylerite graduated from the U of H in December 2019 and has been in graduate school.
Other signees according to NFL.com include SMU quarterback Shane Buechele (Kansas City Chiefs), Kansas running back Pooka Williams Jr. (Cincinnati Bengals), Texas A&M offensive linemen Ryan McCollum and Carson Green (Houston Texans) and Texas Tech wide receiver T.J. Vasher (Cowboys).