Tylerite Tyus Bowser will remain a Baltimore Raven, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reported on Tuesday.
Bowser, a former John Tyler High School standout who plays the edge/linebacker position, has agreed to a four-year deal to remain in Baltimore. The deal is worth $22 million with another $5 million available in incentives and includes $12 million in guaranteed money.
Bowser was a 2017 second-round pick out of the University of Houston. He has missed just one game during his four seasons in the NFL. He played a career-high 51% of the team’s defensive snaps last season and recorded 34 tackles, 14 quarterback hits, three interceptions and two sacks during the 2020-21 season.
For his career, Bowser has 10.5 sacks and 29 QB hits, along with 80 tackles and four interceptions.
As a senior at JT, Bowser had 59 tackles and 24 sacks.
At UH, Bowser, despite missing five games his senior year due to a fractured orbital bone, led the team with eight sacks. Bowser finished his collegiate career with 137 tackles and 22.5 sacks.