Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser (54), a former John Tyler High School standout, sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6), during the second half of an NFL football game on Sept. 13 in Baltimore. Bowser, who played at the University of Houston, agreed to a new deal with the Ravens.

Tylerite Tyus Bowser will remain a Baltimore Raven, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reported on Tuesday.

Bowser, a former John Tyler High School standout who plays the edge/linebacker position, has agreed to a four-year deal to remain in Baltimore. The deal is worth $22 million with another $5 million available in incentives and includes $12 million in guaranteed money.

Bowser was a 2017 second-round pick out of the University of Houston. He has missed just one game during his four seasons in the NFL. He played a career-high 51% of the team’s defensive snaps last season and recorded 34 tackles, 14 quarterback hits, three interceptions and two sacks during the 2020-21 season.

For his career, Bowser has 10.5 sacks and 29 QB hits, along with 80 tackles and four interceptions.

As a senior at JT, Bowser had 59 tackles and 24 sacks.

At UH, Bowser, despite missing five games his senior year due to a fractured orbital bone, led the team with eight sacks. Bowser finished his collegiate career with 137 tackles and 22.5 sacks. 

 
 

