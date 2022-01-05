Fans watch at the start of an NFL football game inside AT&T Stadium between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013, in Arlington, Texas. The NFL, not surprisingly in the midst of a rise in COVID-19 cases, has looked into other potential sites for next month's Super Bowl. AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, reportedly is one of the facilities contacted.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)