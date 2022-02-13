Softball season is here for the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders, and they now have a place to call home.
After years of playing at the city’s Faulkner Park as you’re exiting the south part of Tyler, the Red Raiders now have an on-campus turf field to play their home games.
The Lady Raiders will officially open the season Monday at Jacksonville and then will play in the Dallas ISD Tournament Feb. 17-19 before the home opener at 6 p.m. on Feb. 22 against Caddo Mills.
“It’s probably the most excited we’ve been,” Legacy softball coach Justin Kniffen said. “We return almost everybody, and we’ve matured in a lot of areas. We are lightyears ahead of where we were at this point last year. There’s a couple of reason, maturity level and facilities. Just being on campus has gotten us so far ahead of where we were last year.”
Legacy, which is coming off of its first playoff appearance since 2015, didn’t have any seniors last season, but catcher and leadoff hitter Gabi Escandon, who hit .520, moved to New Mexico.
But the Lady Raiders still have several returning pieces and some newcomers, creating what Kniffen calls a game-by-game puzzle.
“We just have to use the pieces we have to build it each game depending on who is pitching,” Kniffen said.
Senior Presley Johnston, who went 9-8 in the circle with a 2.19 ERA and 102 strikeouts and also hit .333 with two home runs and 23 RBI, is back as the No. 1 pitcher for the Lady Raiders. Other pitchers are Jaydee Diller, Kylee Tapia and freshman Sara Eckert.
Legacy has multiple options in the infield and outfield.
“We’re going to have a lot of utility players,” Kniffen said. “We may be thin, but we’re going to create depth at every position with the ability to move people around where we need to.”
Maddie Flanery, Mallory Kniffen, Tapia, Reese Neely, Brook Davis and Maddie Carrillo are all returning.
Mallory Kniffen is expected to move from third base to catcher.
Flanery hit .329 last year and stolen 29 bases. Tapia was a .366 hitter with four home runs and 33 RBI.
Eckert, Haylee Hulsey and Lillian Moreyra are among the newcomers for the Lady Raiders.
“They’re hungry,” Kniffen said. “The work ethic has been off the charts. They got a hint of success last year, and now they just want a little bit more of it.”
Legacy will host two tournaments at its new field. First will be the Tyler TASO Tournament Feb. 24-26. Then, on March 3-5, Legacy and Tyler High will host the Rose City Softball Classic.
The Lady Raiders will take on Dallas Skyline in the District 10-6A opener on March 11 in Dallas before hosting district title contender Rockwall on March 15.
