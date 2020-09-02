NEW CHAPEL HILL — Cameron Ford spent the past couple of years at John Tyler High School and was the Lions’ starting quarterback a season ago.
Ford threw for 1,300 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for another 540 yards and six touchdowns for the school now known as Tyler High School.
For his senior year, Ford decided to move back to the place where he spent the majority of his educational life — Chapel Hill High School.
And for the Bulldogs and second-year head coach Jeff Riordan, it was a welcome addition.
Last season, Chapel Hill had five quarterbacks, three of which were seniors. The other two were freshmen — Tyson Berry and Ilonzo “Deuce” McGregor, who are also two dynamic receiving threats for the Bulldogs.
“Tyson and Deuce were good quarterbacks in their own right coming up, and we’ve got a good JV quarterback in Tyler Jones,” Riordan said. “But Cam has that senior leadership. We would have most likely had a sophomore starting in that spot, but to have that quarterback spot solidified with a senior adds some leadership value.”
Ford adds a senior to the quarterback position for a team that has just 10 seniors.
“We are really young but also a very experienced team because a lot of young guys played last year,” Riordan said.
Along with his leadership, Riordan said it’s Ford’s dedication in the film room and preparation that puts him in the best position to succeed on Friday nights.
“He has a businesslike approach to the game,” Riordan said. “He’s real serious about game planning. His film study is great.
“On the sideline, it’s all business. He’s always trying to see what they’re doing and what plays we can run and getting prepared for the next series to see how to make us successful.”
All of that work paid off Ford and the Bulldogs in the season opener. Ford was 12 of 18 for 316 yards and five touchdowns, and he ran for 73 yards and two more touchdowns in a 65-33 win over Splendora.
“He’s one of those quarterbacks that comes along once in a lifetime that has all of the intangibles,” Riordan said. “He can throw the ball, can run and loves the game. His preparation throughout the weeks is the reason we were so successful on Friday night.”
“We just had to trust in the coaches, and we trusted and believed in each other,” Ford said. “We went out there and executed and put all of our effort into everything we did.”
Three of Ford’s touchdown passes were to his cousin, Amorrian “Bam” Ford, who three receptions for 153 yards.
“It helps a lot, just knowing him and him being my cousin,” Cameron said. “We can go out there and work with each other whenever. I can call him anytime I need to if we need to work on anything.”
Cameron’s younger brother, Jordan, caught a touchdown pass from Cameron in the scrimmage against Pittsburg and had 10 tackles in the win over Splendora.
But Ford and the Bulldogs are not satisfied with just being 1-0, they want to continue to compile wins starting Friday against Kaufman at home.
“There’s plenty more to come,” Ford said.
Along with Ford and the skill position players, the Bulldogs received a big night from their offensive line.
“We had a bunch of skill guys coming back, and we knew what Cam could do, but if we had any question marks, it was up front,” Riordan said. “I thought those two guys executed well, and they got after it and played hard.”
Keyivan Huddleston and Trey Hudson led the way for the Bulldog offensive line with grades in the high 80s.
The Bulldogs will host Kaufman at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Kaufman is coming off of a 32-27 loss to Lindale.