Tyler Lee vs. John Tyler has been one of the more notable rivalries in East Texas and across the state for many years.
The two programs will meet for the 65th time on Friday night, but this time under different names — Tyler Legacy and Tyler High.
“It is about the same,” Tyler High head football coach Ricklan Holmes said. “The school colors are still the same. The mascots are still the same. The school locations haven’t changed. But the only thing that is going to change is the name that’s on the front of the building.”
“It’s one of those rivalries that’s mentioned across the state,” first-year Legacy head coach Joe Willis said. “I heard on a state broadcast the other day, Craig Way talking about if he had to pick one to go to, this would be the one he would want to go to. It means a lot out here in East Texas. It means a lot to this town These guys grow up together. It’s great for the community. Our greatest resources are going to be out there on the field, and not just in football. We’re going to have our bands out there and our cheerleaders, all of our different groups are out there. And our community gets to come together and celebrate those kids in one setting. And of course we’re going to have great competition out there on the field on Friday.”
The players from both sides want to add a win to their record, as well as gaining bragging rights against their crosstown foes.
For Tyler High, it will look to bounce back from a 41-21 loss to Texas High in the season opener.
“We’ve got to prove ourselves,” Tyler High senior running back Kameron Medlock said. “We have to prove the city wrong that we are not the bad team.”
For Legacy, it will look to build off of a 70-32 win over Lufkin and make a dent in the series that the Lions currently lead 33-30-1.
“It’s a crosstown rivalry,” Legacy senior offensive lineman Dion Daniels said. “We can’t really say flush that John anymore. It’s Tyler High now, and it’s a big thing going on for quite a while now. I think they have three games on us right now, so we will try to knock one down on that record.”
“This game is very big,” Legacy senior linebacker Jack Janis said. “They are across town. You want to whoop up on them every year, especially senior year for me and my teammates, my other seniors. This is a big one, especially that this is the last game we will ever play against Tyler High.”
Legacy running back Jamarion Miller, who set the Tyler ISD single-game rushing record with 347 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries in the win over Lufkin, knows all about the rivalry. His older brother, Damion, was a star at John Tyler. Miller had 152 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries as a freshman against the Lions, and he had 80 yards and a touchdown on nine carries and five catches for 60 yards as a sophomore in the matchup.
“This game really means a lot to me,” Miller said. “I was supposed to go to JT, now I’m here at Legacy, but now I’m ready to go against them.”
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The game will be broadcast on KTPN (Suddenlink channel 9), as well as on channels 51.2 and 36.9 on over-the-air TV with antenna) and streamed online at KETK.com. The game will also be on the radio on The Team 92.1-FM, Tyler-Longview with Bill Coates, Kevin Simon and Manny Almanza on the call.
TICKETS: Ticket sales are online only, there will be no cash sales at the gate. If there are tickets still available, a QR Code will be available at the gate to purchase tickets online.
Go to https://tylersports.rankonesport.com/Website/Main and click on either TYLER LIONS or TYLER LEGACY.
All gates will open two hours prior to kick off to allow spectators time to enter the stadium safely.
Season ticket holders will show their season ticket card to the gate attendant for admittance. The season ticket holders are asked to enter the stadium at Gate 2 on the home side of the stadium.
There will be a total of 1,500 tickets for home side and 2,100 for visitors, with all tickets being general admission. Due to the capacity restrictions, Tyler High and Tyler Legacy fans may purchase tickets on the home or visitor sides of the stadium — Home Side: Enter through Gates 1 or 3 only; Visitor Side: Enter through Gate 7 only. (If you purchase a ticket for the visitors side, you will not be able to enter the stadium on the home side. You will only be able to enter at Gate 7).
TWITTER: @BrandonOSports