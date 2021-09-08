One of the strengths of the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders during the 2020 season was their defensive line.
Garfield Lawrence, who had 71 tackles, eight sacks and 10 tackles for loss, is now at the University of Houston. Chris Harris, who had 62 tackles and five sacks, is now playing for Tyler Junior College.
Jaydien Williams, who was the nose guard and had 24 tackles and two sacks, also graduated.
Donovan Jordan (two tackles) and Reyad Mekakda (three tackles) are both back, but they’re playing primarily on the offensive line.
That leaves Christian Hesse (one tackle) in 2020 as technically the only returner on the defensive line for the Red Raiders.
“Next man up,” Legacy head football coach Joe Willis said. “Every year, you go through an offseason, and you’re looking for that next guy to replace the guy that left. I think our guys have done a really good job of that.”
The starting unit consists of senior Le’Travian Whitmill in the middle with junior Jordan Renaud and sophomore Travis Jackson on the outside. Hesse, junior Luke Youngblood and sophomore Braiden Grogan provide depth on the defensive front.
“Tray has been a major anchor for us down there at nose guard,” Willis said. “Travis Jackson just keeps getting better and better. He’s a younger guy. He’s going to do nothing but get better as we go. And of course Jordan is really good and really talented. I feel really good about those guys.
“And then we’ve got some guys that roll in like Hesse and Youngblood. Those guys come in and do a great job of giving us some fresh legs. We’ve got to have some fresh bodies rotate in there, especially on long drives. I feel like our defensive front is really strong.”
The Red Raiders (2-0) will need their defensive line to continue their strong play when they host Class 5A Division I No. 7 Longview (1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
“If you don’t win the line of scrimmage against Longview, it’s going to be a long night,” Willis said. “We’ve got to reestablish the line of scrimmage and make sure we make them one-dimensional.”
Renaud is a four-star recruit ranked as one of the top 10 defensive linemen in the country for the Class of 2023. He was previously at Palmetto (Florida) High School and Lewisville High School before coming to Legacy with his father, assistant coach Joel Renaud, during the summer.
Renaud has eight tackles, one tackle for loss, two quarterback pressures, a force fumble and an interception through the first two games.
“We’re just playing together, playing fast, playing strong and playing hard,” Renaud said. “I bring speed, Travis more so brings power, and Tray, he’s going to clog up the gap.”
Jackson moved to Legacy from Mississippi as a freshman. He has eight tackles, one sack, two quarterback pressures and a forced fumble.
“This is a brotherhood,” Jackson said. “We haven’t known each other a long time, but when we see each other and we get on the field, we feel like we’ve known each other for a lifetime. It’s just natural.”
Whitmill has five tackles and two quarterback pressures.
“Longview is a physical team, so we have to be more physical,” Whitmill said. “Usually, they say to match it, but we have to be more physical, so we can stop them and be 3-0.”
Youngblood has eight tackles, one sack and one quarterback pressure.
“The key definitely has been just staying together as a unit and trusting in each other,” Youngblood said. “We have to continue being physical off of the ball.”
Hesse has five tackles in the first two games.
“We’ve had guys that had to step up and take spots of those seniors that left,” Hesse said. “I know I have to be there for my team. I’ve got to get to my gap and stay in my gap. Whatever coach tells me to do, I’ve got to do it.”
Grogan moved over from linebacker after the opening game to add to the depth up front.
“I’m like the smallest d-end we’ve got, so it’s a little harder on me, but I just out-physical everybody,” Grogan said.