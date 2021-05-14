KILGORE — New Diana’s Zach Malone drove in a couple of runs, including the game-winner, to complete an Eagles’ comeback and assure the 15-3A champions a deciding game on Saturday against Mineola.
Malone was 2-for-4, but it was his second single which proved pivotal, scoring John Lutrel to give the Eagles a 4-3 victory over the Yellowjackets at Driller Park on Friday night.
With the victory, New Diana improved to 18-11-2 for the season.
Mineola scored on its final at bat in Thursday’s opening game of the area series to win 3-2.
The winner of Saturday's contest will meet the winner of the Elysian Fields-Mount Vernon series next week. Elysian Fields won the opener 4-3 on Friday.
New Diana’s Elliott Foreman drew the starting nod on the mound for the Eagles, who were in a pivotal win-or-go-home for the season contest. Foreman was up for the challenge, allowing three runs, two of those earned in the first inning. He struck out nine in 5⅔ innings.
The Yellowjackets finished with four hits, three of those coming in the first inning.
The Eagles’ Darren Manes came on in relief and didn’t allow a hit or a run in the final 1⅓ innings to secure his first win of the season.
Mineola made the most of a one-out Eagles’ error in the first inning, followed by back-to-back singles by Cason Davis and Caleb Gant, and a two-run double by Spencer Joyner to get things going. Brady Shrum added an RBI single to give the Yellowjackets a 3-0 lead.
New Diana answered with Malone’s first run-scoring single of the contest in the bottom of the first inning to plate Lutrell, who was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, trimming the early deficit to two runs.
The score stayed that way through the next four innings, until the Eagles rallied for two in the sixth to tie the score on a double by Jacob Newland and a two-out single by Logan Simmons.
Having rallied back for two runs in the sixth, New Diana opened the bottom of the seventh with a Lutrell single, benefitted from an infield error by the Yellowjackets, before Malone’s game-winning basehit evened the series at a game apiece
Mineola’s Davis (3-4) started and went the pitching distance for the ‘Jackets.
Although the Yellowjackets (20-13-1), struggled for hits after the first inning, they left a runner in scoring position in the third inning, and loaded the bases but failed to score in the fifth.