The last two seasons Tanner Jacobson has been involved in a national championship game and a playoff semifinal contest.
Now, the new Apaches head football coach wants to bring a bit of that magic to Tyler Junior College.
Jacobson makes his debut as Apache Chief on Saturday as TJC takes on Resolution Prep at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Earl Campbell Field.
Jacobson was an assistant on those Snow (Utah) College playoff teams but now he is in Texas with the task of building TJC into a national powerhouse.
“It feels awesome being back in Texas,” said Jacobson, who was a three-year starter at Texas high school powerhouse Southlake Carroll. “It feels at home. I have a lot of friends here and I have a lot of high school connections with my high school coaches who are spread out everything.”
That should pay dividends in the future as far as recruiting but for now Jacobson is ready for the season and for the first time since his freshman year at the Big 12’s Texas Tech he will be part of a conference. He transferred to BYU for the remainder of his college career where he played 37 games in three seasons for the Independent Cougars. After two years on the Brigham Young coaching staff he became an assistant at Snow and the Badgers are also an Independent.
Now, Jacobson will be part of the Southwest Junior College Football Conference, one of the toughest leagues around.
But the first two games are non-conference — vs. Resolution Prep of Arlington and against Kilgore College on Sept. 3.
Gone is standout quarterback General Booty to Oklahoma, but the Apaches should continue the tradition of a flashy offense.
“It is last year’s offense with a new flair and the personal touch of this year’s offensive staff (Coach Brady Davis and Coach Jacob Donohoe),” Jacobson said.
There is a battle to take over for Booty between “a handful of quarterbacks,” Jacobson said.
Among the players in contention are Colorado State transfer Luke McAllister (Monument, Colorado/Palmer Ridge HS), Hunt Young (Mansfield HS) and last year’s wide receiver Deniquez Dunn (Crosby HS).
Jacobson expects running back Coleby Hamm, a transfer from the Air Force Academy, to “have a monster year if he stays healthy.” He is from Houston and attended Klein High School.
The Apaches have not one, but two leaders up front on the line — Markendrick Beall (6-3, 330, Longview/Tatum HS) and Judea Milon (6-5, 300, Killeen/Shoemaker HS).
As always TJC is expected to have playmakers at wide receiver, led by Jordan Wallace (Shreveport, Louisiana/Calvary Baptist HS) and Tyrone Browning (Mesquite HS). Another standout is tight end Owen Olsen (Yukon, Oklahoma).
As far as defense, Jacobson will call the signals. The Apaches will run a multiple defense.
Leading the way up front are Jaiden Jones (6-6, 290, Dallas/Dallas Christian HS), Javen Sanchez (Houston/Dobie HS) and Torey Phillips (6-6, 310, Texarkana/Pleasant Grove HS).
Jacobson said the linebacking group is really strong.
“We moved Dontavius Burrows (Killeen/Shoemaker HS) from safety to linebacker; He’s skyrocketed in what he can do as a player and as a leader,” Jacobson said.
He also expects great things from Austin Skoglund (Austin/Vandegrift HS).
The secondary has multiple players including Michael Ray Jr. (Crosby, transfer from Texas A&M-Commerce), Christian Fagan (Dallas, Cedar Hill Trinity Christian), who was moved from safety to cornerback, Davon Martin (Orlando, Florida/Edgewater HS/Middle Tennessee State transfer) and Josh Landrum (Dallas, Cedar Hill HS, Rice University transfer).
After All-America placekicker Matthew O’Brien transferred to USTA, his replacement is still a competition.
Standout punter Shea Yurkunas is returning. “Shea is a legitimate weapon to have,” Jacobson added.
SMOKE SIGNALS: Reserved tickets are $7 and general admission is $5. ... The Apaches are ranked No. 19 in the JucoWeekly.com poll. ... TJC will play rival Kilgore College on Saturday, Sept. 3 in a non-conference game. The contest will be played at Longview High School’s Lobo Stadium at 7 p.m. KC’s home field, R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium is undergoing renovations.
TJC Football Schedule
Aug. 27 Resolution Prep 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 +at Kilgore 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 Open
- Sept. 17 Trinity Valley 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 Open
- Oct. 1 at NE Oklahoma 3 p.m.
- Oct. 8 New Mexico Military 2 p.m.
- Oct. 15 at Blinn 3 p.m.
- Oct. 22 Cisco 3 p.m.
- Oct. 29 Kilgore 3 p.m.
- Nov. 5 at Navarro 3 p.m.
+Lobo Stadium, Longview
SWJCFC gameTWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS