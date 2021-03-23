The All Saints boys and girls teams captured the TAPPS 2-4A District tennis championship on Monday at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler.
The teams advance to the TAPPS State Tournament on April 6-7 in Waco.
All Saints' Lauren Kiblinger won the girls singles championship with a win over Anna Myers of Dallas Covenant in the final. Other qualifiers for state were All Saints' Shaanti Dasgupta (third) and Bishop Gorman's Amalie Bender (fourth).
Two Lady Trojans doubles teams played in the final. Grace Pawelkowski and Emma Self won over teammates Caroline Twaddell and Millie McGehee. Ella Barth and Isabella Adams of Dallas Covenant placed third with Arlington Grace Prep's Sara Gunn and Macy Steffens finishing fourth.
All Saints won the girls team crown, followed by Dallas Covenant and Arlington Grace Prep.
In boys singles, All Saints' Ben Kiblinger won over teammate Rex Davis in the final. Maddox Reinke of Dallas Covenant was third while Hunter Michaels of Dallas Shelton placed fourth.
It was an all Trojans doubles final with Surya Dasgupta and and William Callender winning over James Moore and Cullen Walker. Placing third were Luke Moore and Eli Pate of Arlington Grace Prep with the team of Jack Kern and Luke Logan of Dallas Covenant finishing fourth.
In the team race, All Saints won, followed by Dallas Covenant and Dallas Shelton.