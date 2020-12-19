NACOGDOCHES — Kyndon Fuselier took matters into his own hands late in the second quarter on Saturday, and the Nederland Bulldogs are moving on the in Class 5A Division II playoffs after holding off a scrappy Pine Tree squad hoping to make history.
Fuselier had a hand in three touchdowns — two in the span of 16 seconds — to lead Nederland past Pine Tree, 34-21, in an area playoff game at Stephen F. Austin State University's Homer Bryce Stadium.
Nederland moves to 9-2 on the year and will face Fort Bend Marshall next week in the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs. Fort Bend Marshall was a 48-28 winner over Montgomery on Friday.
Pine Tree's season ends with a 9-2-1 record. The Pirates, who were trying to advance to the third round of the playoffs for the first time in school history, made some noise late but came up short.
"We just didn't make plays," Pine Tree head coach Kerry Lane said. "We had some dropped balls and I thought the defense played well, outside of the long score. It was 20-0 at halftime and seven were on the offense. It should've been a one-score, two-score game going into the half which is manageable. We just didn't make plays and it got away from us."
Lane said big plays were the key for Nederland.
"When it comes down to these games, the margin of error gets smaller and smaller the better teams you play. Their playmakers made some plays down the stretch that we didn't make."
Pirate senior quarterback D.J. Freeman finished the day 16 of 29 passing for 212 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He did most of the damage in the second half, throwing for 190 yards.
Tyler Sheffield rushed for 91 yards on 14 carries, but left early in the second half and did not return after touching the ball just once and being injured. Ethan Morgan took over ball-carrying duties for the Pirates and finished with 17 carries for 86 yards and two touchdowns, all in the second half.
Keelan Turner caught four passes for 74 yards and a touchdown, and Camden McEntire finished with five grabs for 70 yards.
Josh Mazyck carried 18 times for 132 yards and a TD, and Fuselier caught five passes for 159 yards and a TD to lead the way for Nederland.
Defense stole the show for both teams in the early going, and it took a bit of razzle dazzle by the Bulldogs to finally light up the scoreboard.
After forcing a turnover on downs, Nederland moved 68 yards in five plays for the game's first touchdown, overcoming back-to-back illegal motion penalties along the way. Rene Cunningham hit Mazyck for 11 yards on second-and-16, and then Cunningham hit Fuselier on a short route. Fuselier then tossed to a trailing Evan Whitehead, who raced down the Bulldog sideline to complete the 47-yard scoring play.
Payne Barrow added the extra point, and the Bulldogs led 7-0 with 5:53 left in the first half.
The Pirates were forced to punt on their next possession, but Greg Kalulu got the ball back for PT when he picked off Cunningham. Nederland made another stop, and the Bulldog offense moved 67 yards in just five plays to add to the lead when Fuselier caught a short pass from Corbin Chandler, broke a tackle and sprinted the rest of the way for a 64-yard scoring connection.
The PAT failed, but Nederland led 13-0 and needed just 16 seconds to add to the lead when Fuselier picked off Freeman near the Pirate sideline and took it back 33 yards for the score and a 20-0 lead.
The Bulldogs took that cushion into the break, and then added to the lead a minute and a half into the third period on a 4-yard touchdown run by Beau Seymour on the first possession following halftime.
That woke the Pirates up, and Pine Tree got two quick scores to make it interesting.
After Sheffield carried for six yards and then left with an injury, Morgan took over and had seven carries on a 12-play, 70-yard drive that ate 6:27 of game clock. Morgan did the scoring honors on an 11-yard run up the middle, and Brandt Herber added the PAT to make it a 27-7 contest with 4:06 to play in the third.
Williams recovered an onside kick to put the Pirates back in business, and this time PT moved 45 yards in five plays with Freeman hitting a wide-open Turner for the touchdown from 34 yards out. Herber's PAT cut the deficit to 27-14 with 1:30 left in the third.
Nederland answered quickly, however, with Mazyck rambling 49 yards to culminate a five-play, 83-yard drive that basically put things away.
Pine Tree didn't quit, scoring on a 1-yard run by Morgan with 33 seconds remaining in the contest, recovering another onside kick and moving deep into Bulldog territory before Kadyn Gonzalez intercepted Freeman at the goal line to allow Nederland to take a knee and end things.