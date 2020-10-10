JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville got on track early but Nederland scored six-straight touchdowns en route to a 42-20 win on Saturday in a non-district football game at the Tomato Bowl on Saturday.
Jacksonville falls to 0-3 on the season while the Bulldogs improve to 1-1.
The Indians took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter as Patrick Clater connected with Devin McCuin for a 73-yard TD pass. The extra-point attempt was blocked.
The Bulldogs bounced back to take a 7-6 lead, a 34-yard touchdown run by Josh Mazyck and a PAT by Payne Barrow.
Nederland took a 28-6 halftime lead as Bulldog QB Rene Cunningham tossed two TD passes, both of 55 yards to Mazyck and Kyndon Fuselier.
Cunningham hit on 14 of 19 passing attempts for 249 yards. He also rushed for 60 yards on six attempts.
In the fourth quarter, Clater found McCuin again for a 64-yard TD pass and Dominik Hinososa for a 5-yard TD. McCuin had five receptions for 178 yards. Clater hit on 15 of 28 passing attempts for 250 yards, but he had five interceptions.
Mazyck led the Bulldog ground attack with 172 yards and three touchdowns on three touches.
Casey Avery had an interception for the Indians with Jeremiah Jones recovering a fumble.
Jacksonville returns to action on Oct. 23 to open District 9-5A Division II play at Hallsville.