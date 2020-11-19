The Neches Lady Tigers are seeking their third straight volleyball state championship.
The Lady Tigers go for the triple gold on Saturday in Garland.
Neches (28-4) takes on Blum (30-5) in the UIL Class 1A state volleyball championship at 10 a.m. at Curtis Culwell Center.
Members of the Lady Tigers include: 5-6 senior Emily Hill; 5-2 sophomore Kinsley Gordon; 5-1 junior Mallory Main; 5-8 freshman Jessi Sumpter; 5-3 senior Nayeli Quistian; 5-11 junior Kourtney Mannix; 5-5 freshman Juliana Carrizales; 5-9 sophomore Emily Docteur; 5-10 senior Lexi Rogers; 5-10 senior Kacie Kimbrough; 5-8 senior Riley Catchot; and 5-7 senior Raegan Hill.
Jenna Jenkins is the Neches head coach with Trent Cook her assistant. Kendall Tidwell is the manager.
Neches has won six straight matches, including sweeps in the playoffs over Burkeville, Chester, Avery, Miller Grove and D’Hanis. The Lady Tigers’ last loss was 3-2 decision to Class 2A finalist Crawford in a warm-up match. Before that loss, Neches had won 15 consecutive matches.
This is also Blum’s third state tournament appearance (2017, 2019, 2020). The Lady Cats won their playoffs over Penelope (3-0), Abbott (3-2), Bryson (3-0), Dodd City (3-0) and Sterling (3-0).
The Lady Tigers captured the 2018 crown with a 3-0 win over Water Valley. They defeated Bryson 3-0 in the semifinals.
Last year, Neches won over Blum 3-0 in the semifinals and knocked off Round Top-Carmine 3-0 in the finals.
The Lady Cats have won 29 straight games.
Tickets/ParkingAll tickets will be sold as single match tickets. Go to https://tickets.curtisculwellcenter.com/p/tickets?
Tickets are $20. Advance parking is $10. On Nov. 21, parking will increase to $15. Fees are not included. Parking fee is per parking space.
The 2020 UIL Volleyball State Championships for Conferences 1A-4A will be held Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.
Schedule
Saturday, Nov. 21
Class 1A Final
Neches (28-4) vs. Blum (30-5), 10 a.m.
Class 2A Final
Iola (29-1) vs. Crawford (32-3), 1 p.m.
Class 3A Final
Bushland (20-2) vs. Goliad (29-3), 4 p.m.
Class 4A Final
Decatur (30-1) vs. Wimberley (30-4), 7 p.m.
