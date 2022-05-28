CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — University of Texas sophomore Peyton Stearns posted a 6-3, 6-2 victory against Connie Ma of Stanford in the finals of the NCAA Singles Championships on Saturday at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex. Stearns became the first player in Texas Women’s Tennis history to claim the NCAA singles title.
After leading the Longhorns to their second-straight NCAA team title last Sunday evening, Stearns, of Mason, Ohio, became the first woman to win the NCAA team and singles title in the same year since Nicole Gibbs of Stanford in 2013. Stearns is just the fifth woman to accomplish the impressive double since 2000, as she joins Laura Granville of Stanford (2001), Amber Liu of Stanford (2004), Mallory Cecil of Duke (2009) and Gibbs (2013). Stearns also advanced to the NCAA doubles quarterfinals with partner Allura Zamarripa.