For the first time since 2006, the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks are back in the Big Dance.
Head coach Mark Kellogg and his Ladyjacks, the Southland Conference champions, are the No. 12 seed and will tangle with No. 5 seed Georgia Tech on Sunday in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.
Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. (ESPNU) at Bill Greehey Arena on the St. Mary's University campus in San Antonio.
SFA (24-2) has won 19-consecutive games.
The Ladyjacks have individuals in the nation’s top-25 in four categories. Marissa Banfield ranks 20th in the nation for 3-point field goals made (65) and 20th for 3-point field goal percentage (42.5) Aiyana Johnson is 23rd nationally with 52 blocks and Stephanie Visscher ranks 18th in the NCAA with 65 steals.
TEXAS A&M AGGIES
Texas A&M coach Gary Blair felt his team should have been the top seed in the Mercado Region.
The Aggies won the SEC regular season title after beating No. 1 seed South Carolina, but likely lost their shot to be a top seed in the tournament for the first time after losing to Georgia in the tournament semifinal.
Blair was a bit irked that his team didn’t get a 1-seed but said it gives Texas A&M a chance to prove people wrong. The Aggies are in their 15th straight tournament under Blair, and it's the 10th anniversary of their only national title in 2011.
“I love to go out and show people what this team can do and what this coaching staff and I can do to put together a game plan,” Blair said. “I’m not one of the blue bloods yet, but I’m in the conversation.”
Texas A&M meets No. 15 seed Troy on Monday (5 p.m., TV: ESPN2).
BAYLOR BEARS
Connecticut and Baylor didn't get to play their scheduled game in January because Lady Bear's coach Kim Mulkey came down with COVID-19.
They have a chance to meet again if both top seeds advance in the NCAA Tournament's River Walk regional. But UConn must first win at least a of couple games without coach Geno Auriemma, who begins the tournament isolating at home after he too became infected with the coronavirus.
The Hall of Famer said having no control over what happens on the court 1,950 miles away will make it hard for him to watch.
"I might need to hide down in the basement and have somebody come down and give me the update," he said.
Associate head coach Chris Dailey, who is 10-0 filling in for Auriemma, will lead the Huskies. Connecticut is seeking a record 12th NCAA title and the Huskies first hurdle will be getting past High Point (22-6) in the first round on Sunday (7 p.m., TV: ESPN).
Baylor, which opens with Jackson State (3 p.m. Sunday, TV: ABC), is working toward a fourth title and is technically the defending champion, having won the 2019 tournament.
Mulkey said her team is playing in part for the four seniors she had last year who were not able to defend their title after COVID-19 shut everything down.
"It was pulled out from under 'em," she said. "They never got a chance to get back to a Final Four. So, I want our players not to look back to that, but to always remember that could have been them. So play the game as if tomorrow's not promised."
TEXAS LONGHORNS
Vic Schaefer built a powerhouse basketball program at Mississippi State that twice came achingly close to winning a national championship.
Then he moved home to Texas to try to build another.
His first season at Texas has Schaefer's Longhorns riding into the NCAA Tournament as the No. 6-seed in the Hemisfair Regional, where they will play No. 11 Bradley in the first round Monday (7 p.m., ESPN2) in San Marcos. Leading the way is junior center Charli Collier, who averages 20.1 points and 11.7 rebounds and is projected as a potential No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. Collier has already announced she'll turn pro after the tournament.
"I love this team," Schaefer said. "Once we hit March, we have to find a way to get hot ... The key to these tournaments, you've got to get hot."
Schaefer's Mississippi State teams used to sizzle this time of year.
In 2017, they ended UConn's 111-game win streak and made it to the national title game before losing to South Carolina, the top-seed in the Hemisfair Regional this season. They returned to the title game a year later, losing to Notre Dame on 3-pointer on a last-second 3-pointer.
Things were humming in Starkville, but the call from Texas lured Schaefer to the city where he was born and the state that launched his coaching career. He now lives just a short drive away from where his sister lives and his parents are buried.
Texas (18-9) wasn't a moribund program before he arrived, it just wasn't living up to expectations. The Longhorns were just stuck far behind Baylor in the Big 12 and hadn't maintained the momentum of an Elite Eight appearance in 2016. The last tournament appearance in 2019 was a first-round exit. Karen Aston's contract expired and Texas handed Schaefer a 7-year guaranteed contract worth $13.8 million.
Schaefer brought Texas an unmatched attention to detail, whether drawing up plays or making sure the team practices with the correct brand of basketball depending on the opponent or tournament. Wilson is the official ball of the NCAA Tournament.
"I'll coach it all. I'll coach the pregame meal. I'll coach the getting on the bus if I have to," Schaefer said.
The Longhorns quickly learned to trust him, Collier said.
"Vic knows it all. He has all the credentials, he has all the hardware. The man know everything," Collier said. "We haven't been to a Final Four. He has."
Texas is a longshot to be a bracket-buster in a region with South Carolina, No. 2-seed Maryland (24-2) and No. 3 UCLA (16-5). But Texas was battle-tested in matchups with Big 12 champion Baylor and SEC regular-season champion Texas A&M.
Texas lost those, but Schaefer knows how to win in March.
"We took punches and we punched back. That's what you want to see your team do," Schaefer said. "There's nobody they can throw at us we wouldn't be ready for."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.