Mike Reed built the UT Tyler softball program from scratch with the first season in 2005.
He turned the Patriots into an NCAA Division III powerhouse with six World Series appearance and a national championship in 2016.
Now, he has UT Tyler in the NCAA Division II World Series in the Patriots' first year of eligibility.
The South Central Regional champions open play in the national championship tournament as the No. 1 seed.
The Patriots (47-7) will take on No. 8 California State-Dominguez Hills (41-21) at noon (CST) on Thursday in Game 1.
All games are set to take place in Denver at the Assembly Athletic Complex at Metropolitan State University of Denver.
Cal State-Dominguez Hills is champion of the West Region.
The Patriots advanced through the NCAA South Central Regional 1 Bracket and then defeated No. 3 seeded Texas A&M-Kingsville in the South Central Super Regional, two games to one, in order to advance to the World Series.
Other first-round games on Thursday include: No. 4 Southern Indiana (49-11) vs. No. 5 Rogers State (Oklahoma) (53-10), 2:30 p.m.; No. 2 Adelphi (New York) (47-13) vs. No. 7 North Georgia (46-15), 5 p.m.; and No. 3 Auburn-Montgomery (Alabama) (48-11) vs. No. 6 Seton Hill (Pennsylvania) (41-10), 7:30 p.m.
The Patriots will face either Southern Indiana or Rogers State in their second game. If they win in the first round, UT Tyler will play at noon, Friday. If the Patriots lose the first game, they will play at 5 p.m., Friday.
The tournament is double-elimination.
In 21 years as a head coach (18 UT Tyler, 3 at East Texas Baptist University) Reed has an overall record of 797 wins and 166 losses. At UT Tyler he has a record of 692-135.
Team members include: Michelle Arias, utility, sophomore (San Antonio/Marshall HS); Hanna Fradkin, OF, sophomore (Houston/Bellaire HS); Morgan McAlexander, utility, sophomore, New Boston/New Boston HS); Sarah Gartman, pitcher, senior, Kinder, Louisiana/Kinder HS/transfer from Louisiana College; Grace Davis, utility, sophomore, College Station/College Station HS; Sam Schott, utility, freshman, Longview/Spring Hill HS; Maddie Melton, utility, freshman, Hallsville/Hallsville HS; Tatum Goff, utility, sophomore, Rusk/Rusk HS/transfer from Kansas; Cassidi Mullen, utility, freshman, Royse City/Royse City HS; Ashley Perez, catcher/third base, senior, Pflugerville/Pflugerville HS; Payton Foster, pitcher, junior, Lufkin/Hudson HS; Mak Dominguez, infielder, senior, Austin/Austin HS; Shannon Klaus, outfielder, graduate student, Red Rock/Cedar Creek HS/transfer from Lamar; Bayli Simon, infielder, senior, Frierson, Louisiana/North DeSoto HS/transfer from Louisiana Tech; Courtney Plocheck, utility, sophomore, Deer Park/Deer Park HS; Avery Farr, utility, sophomore, Angleton/Angleton HS; Jacey Henry, utility, senior, Marietta, Oklahoma/Turner HS/transfer from Midwestern State; Audrey Escamilla,utility, sophomore, Weslaco/Westlaco HS/transfer from Temple College; Riley Price, utility, freshman, Edgewood/Edgewood HS; Amanda Marek, utility, sophomore, Robinson/Robinson HS; Lauren Harris, utility, senior, Sugar Land/Fort Bend SFA HS; and Kaylee Davis, utility, freshman, Venus/Venus HS.
On Reed's coaching staff are associated head coach Whitney Wyly, assistant coach Anthony Springer and assistant coach Tristin Anders.
---
2022 NCAA Division II Softball World Series
The Assembly Athletic Complex Complex at MSU Denver
Denver
May 26-31
Thursday's First Round
Game 1: No. 1 UT Tyler (47-7) vs. No. 8 California State-Dominguez Hills (41-21), noon
Game 2: No. 4 Southern Indiana (49-11) vs. No. 5 Rogers State (Oklahoma) (53-10), 2:30 p.m.
Game 3: No. 2 Adelphi (New York) (47-13) vs. No. 7 North Georgia (46-15), 5 p.m.
Game 4: No. 3 Auburn-Montgomery (Alabama) (48-11) vs. No. 6 Seton Hill (Pennsylvania) (41-10), 7:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, noon
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 2:30 p.m.
Game 7: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 5 p.m.
Game 8: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Game 9: Loser Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 1 p.m.
Game 10: Loser Game 5 vs. Winner Game 8, 3:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Game 11: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 9, noon
Game 12: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 10, 2:30 p.m.
Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Loser Game 11, 5 p.m. (if necessary)
Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 12, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)
Championship Series
(Best-of-three)
Game 1: 1 p.m. Monday
Game 2: 1 p.m. Tuesday
Game 3: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, if necessary