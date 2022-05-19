Tatum Goff was in control in the circle and Amanda Marek made two spectacular catches in right field as No. 1 UT Tyler scored a 5-1 win over No. 3 Texas A&M-Kingsville on Thursday in the first game of the NCAA Division II South Central Super Softball Regional in Tyler.
Game 2 of the best-of-three series is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday and if a third game is necessary it will be played at 6 p.m. All games are being held at Suddenlink Field at UT Tyler Irwin Ballpark.
The Patriots (46-6) are one win away from clinching a berth in the NCAA D-II World Series in their first year of eligibility. The championship series is slated for May 26-30 in Denver.
On the other hand the Javelinas (49-11) are two wins away from punching their ticket. Both UT Tyler and A&M-Kingsville were in that situation last week when the squads were one loss away from being sent them home but they both rallied to win two games and capture the regional.
“We understand there is so much left to do,” UT Tyler coach Mike Reed said of the 1-0 series lead. “Us and Kingsville were both on the other side of this last week. We will talk about the lessons on being on the other side and coming back. We know we have to show up and play. We talk about don’t get caught up in winning or losing, but get caught up in enjoying each other and playing. Do things the right way. Just trust the process. We have a lot to do tomorrow.”
A&M-Kingsville coach Craig Nicholson expects his team to come out and play better on Friday.
“In some ways, we let them score three runs in the first inning,” Nicholson said. “We were digging out of a hole all day long, I felt like offensively, that was not our normal day … we need to be a little bit better at the plate, we competed, we’ve been in this spot before, and we’ll be ready to go tomorrow.”
The Patriots led off the ballgame with four consecutive singles to lead to those three early runs, and then worked behind sophomore Goff’s fourth complete game effort of the postseason to cruise to the crucial game one victory.
Goff (12-4) gave up four hits and worked out of a bases-loaded one-out situation in the fourth. Leading 3-0, Goff struck out the next two batters to preserve the advantage.
The Patriots began the bottom of the first with four consecutive singles — Shannon Klaus (to left center), Courtney Plocheck (bunt to third), Ashley Perez (to right) and Goff (hit off the glove of the pitcher to drive in Klaus). Mak Dominguez and Audrey Escamilla followed with consecutive RBI sacrifice flies to plate Plocheck and Perez for a 3-0 lead.
Dominguez led off the fourth with a shot to left for a triple. LF Loren Kelly tried to snag the ball, but crashed into the wall. After several minutes, she came off the field but re-entered. After the game, Kelly, who had two hits, said she was fine.
Escamilla’s SF to right plated Dominguez for a 4-0 lead.
The Patriots scored another run in the fifth for a 5-0 lead as Plocheck reached on an infield single and came home on Perez’ double that hit the center field wall.
The Javelinas got on the board in the sixth when Kelly singled and Jennifer Giesey doubled her home.
Saidi Castillo (17-4) took the loss, going four innings while giving up seven hits and four runs. She struck out one and did not walk a batter.
Goff struck out eight and walked one.
Klaus, Polcheck, Perez and Bayli Simon each had two hits. Along with Kelly, Giesey had two hits for the Javelinas.