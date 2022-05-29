UT Tyler's first season in NCAA Division II softball fell just short of an appearance in the championship series.
Rogers State (Oklahoma) scored a 9-3 win over the Patriots on Sunday at the D-II World Series in Denver.
The Patriots finish their season at 49-9. The Hillcats (56-10) advance to meet California State-Dominguez Hills (45-22) in the best-of-three national championship series.
"It is always tough when you don't win the last one," UT Tyler coach Mike Reed said. "You've been on a journey with these kids for a long time. More than even this year. It is sad feeling when you don't win the last one.
"I am extremely proud of this team, our seniors who have helped us through this process of going from Division III to Division II. Not only the process but how they did it, how we came out on the other side. We are sad because our time with them will be different — not going to practice and dealing with these two (Ashley Perez, Bayli Simon, who were alongside Reed at news conference) and the other seniors. It is sad in the moment but we need to walk out there very proud. They have taken the town, our administration, the families; They have taken the coaches on a journey they we will never forget. We're truly appreciative of that. I know they appreciate today but they will appreciate it more as time passes."
The Patriots took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Perez singled home Shannon Klaus, who had opened the game with a single and moved to second on Courtney Plocheck's sacrifice bunt.
The Hillcats then scored four in the second to take a 4-1 lead.
UT Tyler came back with a single runs in the second (Amanda Marek homer) and third (Plocheck homer).
Rogers State came back to plate three in the top of the fourth for a 7-3 advantage.
A weather delay of over an hour in the top of the fifth inning allowed UT Tyler to reset, grounding the Hillcats into a double play on the first pitch of the restart, but couldn't manage to claw their way all the way back into the ballgame. Rogers State tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the sixth inning to punch their ticket to the championship series.
Marek later added a double with Perez adding a single for two hits apiece.
Abbey Rogers had a two-run homer for Rogers State with Chelsea Spain and Lana Gass added doubles.
Andrea Morales (37-4) went the distance in the circle to get the win for the Hillcats. She allowed six hits and three earned runs while striking out five and not walking a batter.
The Patriots used three pitchers — Tatum Goff (L, 13-6, 1.2 innings, 2 hits, 4 runs, 4 earned, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks, 1 HBP), Sarah Gartman (1.1 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned, 1 walk) and Jacey Henry (4.0 innings, 2 hits, 2 runs, 2 earned, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk, 1 HBP).
———
2022 NCAA Division II Softball World Series
The Assembly Athletic Complex Complex at MSU Denver
Denver
May 26-31
Thursday’s First Round
Game 1: No. 8 California State-Dominguez Hills 5, No. 1 UT Tyler 1
Game 2: No. 5 Rogers State (Oklahoma) 7, No. 4 Southern Indiana 2
Game 3: No. 7 North Georgia 8, No. 2 Adelphi (New York) 2
Game 4: No. 3 Auburn-Montgomery (Alabama) 4, No. 6 Seton Hill (Pennsylvania) 0
Friday’s Games
Game 5: Rogers State 10, California State-Dominguez Hills 2
Game 6: North Georgia 8, Auburn-Montgomery 0
Game 7: UT Tyler 12, Southern Indiana 5, Southern Indiana eliminated
Game 8: Seton Hill 8, Adelphi 1, Adelphi eliminated
Saturday’s Games
Game 9: UT Tyler 4, Auburn-Montgomery 3, Auburn-Montgomery eliminated
Game 10: California State-Dominguez Hills 9, Seton Hill 6, Seton Hill eliminated
Sunday’s Games
Game 11: Rogers State 9, UT Tyler 3, UT Tyler eliminated
Game 12: California State-Dominguez Hills 8, North Georgia 6
Game 13: California State-Dominguez Hills 7, North Georgia 5
Championship Series
Rogers State (56-10) vs. California State-Dominguez Hills (45-22)
(Best-of-three)
Game 1: 1 p.m. Monday
Game 2: 1 p.m. Tuesday
Game 3: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, if necessary
