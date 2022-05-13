Tatum Goff pitched a complete-game shutout as UT Tyler staved off elimination with a 2-0 win over Angelo State Friday night in the NCAA Division II South Central Softball Regional at Suddenlink Field in Tyler.
Earlier in the day, the Patriots were upset by Lubbock Christian, 5-1, forcing them into the loser’s bracket.
UT Tyler (43-6) advances to meet Lubbock Christian (39-10) at noon Saturday. The Patriots need to beat the Chaparrals twice to advance to the Super Regionals next week. LCU needs just one win to advance.
Goff (10-4) struck out eight and walked two while allowing four hits.
She also singled in a run in the third inning for a 1-0 lead. The Patriots made it 2-0 in the fifth as Ashley Perez double home Courtney Plocheck.
Plocheck (double, single) and Mak Dominguez each had two hits with Shannon Klaus adding a single.
Aslyn Lerma, Lindsey Evans, Madison Fernandez and Haylie Mitchell had singles for the Rambelles (38-12).
LCU 5, UT TYLER 1In the first game of the day, LCU pitcher Taylor Franco (21-4) held the Patriots’ bats in check in scoring the 5-1 win. She allowed only six hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
Sarah Gartman (9-1) suffered her first loss of the season, giving up four runs in 1-plus innings of work.
Kamryn Gibbs had two doubles and Tiarra Delrosario added a two-bagger for the Lady Chaps. Savannah Wysocki and Kasey Flores each had two hits.
