Tatum Goff hit a three-run homer and UT Tyler stayed alive in the softball playoffs with a 12-5 win over Southern Indiana on Friday at The Assembly Athletic Complex in Denver.
The Patriots (48-8) continued a streak of not having lost back-to-back games all season. They will now face Auburn-Montgomery (Alabama) (49-12) in an elimination game at 1 p.m. Saturday of the NCAA Division II World Series.
Southern Indiana’s Screaming Eagles end their season at 49-13.
UT Tyler led early 2-0 and 4-2 before falling behind 5-4 entering the bottom of the fifth. At that point Goff, the Rusk native, belted a three-run home run, sparking the Patriots to an 8-run inning and a 12-5 advantage. It was Goff’s 11th shot of the season.
After leaving 10 runners on base in Thursday’s 5-1 first-round loss to California State-Dominguez Hills, the Patriots were more effective against the Screaming Eagles, leaving six on base. Also, UT Tyler had just one error to three miscues in the opening game.
UT Tyler banged out 15 hits with Goff, Shannon Klaus, Courtney Plocheck, Mak Dominguez, Bayli Simon and Sam Schott getting two hits each. Plocheck had two doubles with Simon and Amanda Marek hitting one each. Adding singles were Audrey Escamilla and Michelle Arias.
Goff led with four RBIs, followed by Schott (2), Ashley Perez (1), Dominguez (1), Escamilla (1) and Marek (1).
Scoring runs were Plocheck (3), Klaus (2), Goff (2), Grace Davis (1), Arias (1), Simon (1), Marek (1) and Schott (1).
Kaylee Davis (9-0) pitched the final 2.2 innings to get the win. She allowed two hits and no runs while striking out two. Goff (2.2 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 2 earned, 1 walk) started for the Patriots, followed by Sarah Gartman (1.2 innings, 3 hits, 3 runs, 1 earned, 1 walk, 1 strikeout).
Katie Back led the Screaming Eagles with three hits and three RBIs.
———
2022 NCAA Division II Softball World Series
The Assembly Athletic Complex Complex at MSU Denver
Denver
May 26-31
Thursday’s First Round
Game 1: No. 8 California State-Dominguez Hills 5, No. 1 UT Tyler 1
Game 2: No. 5 Rogers State (Oklahoma) 7, No. 4 Southern Indiana 2
Game 3: No. 7 North Georgia 8, No. 2 Adelphi (New York) 2
Game 4: No. 3 Auburn-Montgomery (Alabama) 4, No. 6 Seton Hill 0
Friday’s Games
Game 5: Rogers State 10, California State-Dominguez Hills 2
Game 6: North Georgia 8, Auburn-Montgomery 0
Game 7: UT Tyler 12, Southern Indiana 5, Southern Indiana eliminated
Game 8: Adelphi (47-14) vs. Seton Hill (41-11) (n)
Saturday’s Games
Game 9: Auburn-Montgomery (49-12) vs. UT Tyler (48-8), 1 p.m.
Game 10: California State-Dominguez Hills (42-22) vs. Winner Game 8, 3:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Game 11: Rogers State (55-10) vs. Winner Game 9, noon
Game 12: North Georgia (48-15) vs. Winner Game 10, 2:30 p.m.
Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Loser Game 11, 5 p.m. (if necessary)
Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 12, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)
Championship Series
(Best-of-three)
Game 1: 1 p.m. Monday
Game 2: 1 p.m. Tuesday
Game 3: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, if necessary
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS