Whether it was the early start or the mile high altitude, the UT Tyler Patriots made an uncharacteristic three errors and stranded 10 runners on base in their opening game of the NCAA Division II Softball World Series in Denver.
No. 8 California State-Dominguez Hills took advantage of the miscues en route to a 5-1 win over the No. 1 Patriots on Thursday morning at The Assembly Athletic Complex on the campus of Metropolitan State University of Denver.
UT Tyler (47-8) will now play No. 4 Southern Indiana (49-12) at 5 p.m. Friday in the double-elimination tournament. The Toros (42-21) advance to meet No. 5 Rogers State (54-10) at noon Friday. If the Patriots defeat Southern Indiana they will play at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Patriots are normally one of the top defensive teams in the country, but they committed a trio of errors which led to three unearned runs. Also, all season Coach Mike Reed had noted his team was efficient at not leaving runners on base.
Rusk native Tatum Goff (13-5) pitched the first 2.1 innings for UT Tyler, allowing four hits and three runs (2 earned) with a strikeout and no walks. She was followed by Kaylee Davis (2 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 0 earned runs, 1 strikeout, 2 walks) and then Sarah Gartman (2.2 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks).
The Toros' Alyssa Olague started but threw 1.1 innings while not allowing any hits but walking two. Ashley Wies (20-8) got the win, going 5.2 innings, allowing eight hits with one run, three strikeouts and a walk.
Maiya Lopez hit her sixth homer of the season, a two-run shot in the second inning for a CSDH lead of 2-0. In the third, Kianna Abellera doubled in Raquel Jaime, who doubled, for a 3-0 lead. Jaime then doubled home both Katelyn Sturm and Sydney Diaz for a 5-0 advantage.
The Patriots plated their only run in the fifth as Ashley Perez's RBI single drove in Courtney Plocheck, who hit her 14th double of the season.
Shannon had two singles for UT Tyler with Plocheck adding a single to go with her two-bagger. Hanna Fradkin had two hits with Mak Dominguez adding a double.
———
2022 NCAA Division II Softball World Series
The Assembly Athletic Complex Complex at MSU Denver
Denver
May 26-31
Thursday’s First Round
Game 1: No. 8 California State-Dominguez Hills 5, No. 1 UT Tyler 1
Game 2: No. 5 Rogers State (Oklahoma) 7, No. 4 Southern Indiana 2
Game 3: No. 2 Adelphi (New York) (47-13) vs. No. 7 North Georgia (46-15)
Game 4: No. 3 Auburn-Montgomery (Alabama) (48-11) vs. No. 6 Seton Hill (Pennsylvania) (41-10)
Friday’s Games
Game 5: California State-Dominguez Hills (42-21) vs. Rogers State (Oklahoma) (54-10), noon
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 2:30 p.m.
Game 7: UT Tyler (47-8) vs. Southern Indiana (49-12), 5 p.m.
Game 8: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Game 9: Loser Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 1 p.m.
Game 10: Loser Game 5 vs. Winner Game 8, 3:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Game 11: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 9, noon
Game 12: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 10, 2:30 p.m.
Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Loser Game 11, 5 p.m. (if necessary)
Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 12, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)
Championship Series
(Best-of-three)
Game 1: 1 p.m. Monday
Game 2: 1 p.m. Tuesday
Game 3: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, if necessary