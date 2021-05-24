Jacksonville freshman Jordyn Whitaker keeps coming through for the Texas Longhorns.
Once on Sunday and again early Monday, Whitaker had pinch-hit singles, the latter of which drove in a run, in NCAA softball regional action against the Oregon Ducks in Austin.
Whitaker's second hit came in the wee hours of Monday morning and produced the only run of the game in the winner-take-all finale, a 1-0 victory by Texas over Oregon at McCombs Field.
The Longhorns dropped the first game on Sunday, 3-2, in eight-innings, which included a five-plus-hour rain delay. That forced a second game, which concluded at 1:16 a.m.
The No. 12-national seed Longhorns (42-12) will now head to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to meet No. 5-national seed and Big 12 foe Oklahoma State (45-9) in a super regional. The best-of-three series begins on Friday with games on Saturday and, if needed, on Sunday. The winner earns a trip to the College World Series.
Texas senior pitcher Molly Jacobsen (14-5) tossed a five-hit shutout in the second game, striking out two and walking one.
The Longhorns scored the only run of the game in the fourth. Lauren Burke singled to right to lead off the inning and move to second on Taylor Ellsworth groundout.
Whitaker then pinch-hit for Mckenzie Parker. On a 3-1 pitch, Whitaker singled to right field, scoring Burke.