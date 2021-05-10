Although being denied a chance to compete for UIL honors last spring, Tylerite Sydney McConnell is well on her way to easing some of the disappointment this year.
The Mary Hardin-Baylor golfer has achieved countless honors as a freshman, including being one of only six individuals invited to the NCAA Division III Women’s Golf National Championship.
“It was a disappointment not to be able to compete in UIL events last spring (due to the COVID-19 pandemic),” said McConnell, who was a two-time district medalist as well as runner-up as a freshman at Tyler Lee High School. “Then in the fall, we were unable to fly to New Mexico for a tournament. We thought everything was against us.”
Then things turned around as the Lady Cru were able to take part in four tournaments in the fall, winning all four. In her first collegiate tourney, McConnell claimed medalist honors in the American Southwest Conference Preview at The Hide Out in Brownwood.
In her second event, The Lady Crusader Invitational, McConnell was runner-up medalist at Squaw Valley Golf Club in Glen Rose. In the third tourney at The Tempest Club in Gladewater, she took the bronze in the East Texas Baptist Invitational. McConnell finished in the top 10 once again (eighth) in the fourth tourney, The Lady Crusader Stonetree Invitational at Stonetree Golf Club in Killeen.
The spring finishes for McConnell included: tying for third at Schreiner Spring Shootout at Comanche Trace Golf Club in Kerrville; fourth in the Jekyll Island Invitational at Jekyll Island Country Club in Jekyll Island, Georgia; first place in the West Regional Invitational at Berry Creek Golf Course in Georgetown; and first place in the American Southwest Conference Tournament at The Hide Out in Brownwood.
McConnell then hit the trifecta on the American Southwest Conference All-Conference Team — ASC Golfer of the Year, ASC Freshman of the Year and All-ASC. She won individual medalist honors in three tournaments, including the ASC Championship Tournament. McConnell has a 77.67 stroke average on the year and posted top five finishes in eight of her nine tournaments (Top 10 in all nine).
“I worked hard during the summer,” McConnell said. “I wanted to improve my ranking (she is now No. 20) and help my team.”
McConnell becomes only the third individual from UMHB to be invited as an individual to the NCAA Tournament.
Both her Tyler Lee coach John Taylor and her personal coach John Sikes had predicted McConnell would do well in college.
Hollytree Country Club’s Sikes, who also coaches McConnell’s younger brother CJ, who plays at Tyler Legacy, noted the mental toughness of McConnell.
The national tournament begins Tuesday at Forest Akers Golf Club in Lansing, Michigan. The event is a four-day, 72-hole tournament featuring 25 teams and six individuals.
“I had a walk-through on Sunday and I had a practice round (Monday),” said McConnell, whose parents Chad and Traci will be attending the tourney. “It is very narrow and the rough is very tough. The goal is stay in the fairway and out of the rough.”
NOTES: The club is the Michigan State University home course. The West Course, where the NCAA golfers will play, is in Lansing, while the East Course is in East Lansing.