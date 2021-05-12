Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Sydney McConnell, a Tyler native, scored an 83 on Wednesday during the second round of the NCAA Division III Women’s National Golf Tournament at the Forest Akers West Golf Course in Lansing, Michigan.
McConnell, a freshman, is tied for 52nd with a 21-over 165 (82-83) after 36 holes.
The Tyler Lee High School graduate is one of six individuals invited to take part in the tourney.
Makenzie Toole, of George Fox University, leads the medalist race with a 2-over 146 (76-70), followed by a tie for second between Centre College’s Rylee Suttor (77-72) and Carnegie Mellon’s Alexis Judjiano (75-74) at 5-over 149.
There are 131 golfers entered.
Carnegie Mellon leads the team race with plus 44, followed Methodist University (plus 45), Georgia Fox (plus 52), Centre (plus 58) and Williams College (plus 59).
UT Dallas is 13th at plus 87.
The four-day, 72-hole tournament is being played on a par-72, 5,818-yard layout at Forest Akers Golf Club (West Course).
After 54 holes of competition, the top 15 teams and the top six individuals not on one of those teams will compete in the final round on Friday.