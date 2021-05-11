Mary Hardin-Baylor's Sydney McConnell, a Tyler native, carded an 82 on Tuesday in the opening round of the NCAA Division III Women's National Golf Tournament.
McConnell, who is at plus 10, is tied for 34th after the first round at the Forest Akers West Golf Course in Lansing, Michigan.
The Tyler Lee High School graduate is a freshman on the UMHB team. She is one of six individuals invited to take part in the tourney.
Sarah Hsu, of Oglethorpe University, leads after the first round with a 2-over 74. Carnegie Mellon's Alexis Sudjianto is second at 3-over 75. Tied for third with 76s are Hunter Kehoe of St. Mary's College (Indiana) and Makensie Toole of George Fox University.
There are 131 golfer entered.
Carnegie Mellon leads the team race with a 312, followed by George Fox (381), Williams College (320), Methodist University (321) and St. Catherine University (322). There are 25 teams entered.
UT Dallas is ninth at 329.
McConnell, who birdied the 450-yard par 5 No. 8, is scheduled to tee off at 1:55 p.m. (Central) on hole No. 10 on Wednesday.
The four-day, 72-hole tournament is being played on a par-72, 5,818-yard layout at Forest Akers Golf Club. The field will be cut to the low 15 teams and six individuals not on an advancing team following Thursday's third round.