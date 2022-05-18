UT Tyler knows all about playing in the NCAA Division III Softball World Series.
Now, the Patriots, in their first year of eligibility, go for a berth at the next level, the NCAA Division II World Series.
UT Tyler, ranked No. 1, will square off with Lone Star Conference rival Texas A&M-Kingsville for the right to advance to the national champonship series in Denver.
The best-of-three South Central Super Regional is scheduled for Thursday and Friday on Suddenlink Field at UT Tyler Irwin Ballpark.
Game 1 is on tap for 4 p.m. Thursday with Game 2 slated for 3 p.m. Friday. If a third game is necessary it will be played at 6 p.m. Friday.
For fans it is cash only for tickets and concessions. Ticket prices are $10 (general admission), $5 (children 3 to 12) and free (children 2 years and under).
The Patriots (45-6) and the Javelinas (49-10) met twice this season, on April 1 in Tyler. The teams split the series with A&M-Kingsville winning the first game 6-4 and UT Tyler followed with a 5-3 victory.
UT Tyler won the South Central Regional I Tournament last week, rallying from the loser's bracket to claim the title, the seventh regional crown in the Patriots' history. The Patriots won the first game over Colorado Christian (8-0), but followed with a 5-1 loss to Lubbock Christian. UT Tyler bounced back to capture three straight wins — 2-0 over Angelo State and 3-1 and 9-2 over Lubbock Christian to clinch the regional.
The Javelinas followed the same route as the Patriots, winning their first game (7-3 over Oklahoma Christian) and dropping the second game (4-2 to St. Mary's) in the South Central Regional II in Commerce. A&M-Kingsville then won three straight — 1-0 over Texas A&M-Commerce, and 2-1 and 6-2 over St. Mary's.
---
2022 NCAA Division II Softball
Super Regionals
All Times Central
Atlantic Regional
Kutztown, Pa.
Game 1: No. 2 Seton Hill (Pa.) (39-10) vs. No. 1 Kutztown (Pa.) (40-13), noon Thursday
Game 2: noon Friday
Game 3: 2:30 p.m. Friday, if necessary
---
Central Regional
Claremont, Okla.
Game 1: No. 2 Central Oklahoma (41-11) vs. 1 No. Rogers St. (Okla.) (51-10), 6 p.m. Thursday
Game 2: 2:30 p.m. Friday
Game 3: 5 p.m. Friday, if necessary
---
East Regional
Garden City, N.Y.
Game 1: No. 3 Wilmington (Del.) (37-18) vs. No. 1 Adelphi (N.Y.) (45-12), 11 a.m. Thursday
Game 2: 11 a.m. Friday
Game 3: 1:30 p.m. Friday, if necessary
---
Midwest Regional
Evansville, Ind.
Game 1: No. 3 Grand Valley St. (Mich.) (43-6) vs. No. 1 Southern Indiana (47-11), 1 p.m. Thursday
Game 2: noon Friday
Game 3: 2:30 p.m. Friday, if necessary
---
South Regional
Montgomery, Ala.
Game 1: No. 3 Valdosta St. (Ga.) (37-12) vs. No. 1 Auburn-Montgomery (Ala.) (46-10), 6 p.m. Thursday
Game 2: 3:30 p.m. Friday
Game 3: 6:30 p.m. Friday, if necessary
---
Southeast Regional
Dahlonega, Ga.
Game 1: No. 5 Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.) (38-18) vs. No. 1 North Georgia (44-14), noon Thursday
Game 2: noon Friday
Game 3: 2:30 p.m. Friday, if necessary
---
South Central Regional
Tyler
Game 1: No. 3 Texas A&M-Kingsville (49-10) vs. No. 1 UT Tyler (45-6), 4 p.m. Thursday
Game 2: 3 p.m. Friday
Game 3: 6 p.m. Friday, if necessary
---
West Regional
San Marcos, Calif.
Game 1: No. 6 California State-Dominguez Hills (39-20) vs. No. 1 California State-San Marcos (44-12), 2 p.m. Thursday
Game 2: 1 p.m. Friday
Game 3: 3:30 p.m. Friday, if necessary