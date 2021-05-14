LANSING, Mich. — Methodist University keeps making history.
The Monarchs, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, shot 14-over par on the final day of the 2021 NCAA Division III women's golf championship to take over first place and win the national title on Friday. It was Methodist's 14th national championship in program history.
Carnegie Mellon held the lead through the first three days but the Tartan's 23-over par performance in the final round gave Methodist a solid chance of taking the lead. Methodist was 14-over in the final round.
Methodist finished at plus 79 on the Forest Akers Golf Club's West Course. Carnegie Mellon was second at plus 84, followed by George Fox University (plus 87), University of the Redlands (plus 113) and Williams College (plus 116).
UT Dallas finished 15th with a plus 170.
George Fox's Makensie Toole won medalist honors with a 3-over 291. Alexis Sudjianto of Carnegie Mellon was runner-up at 17-over 305. Tying for third at 19-over 307 were Ingrid Steingrimsen (Methodist), Jillian Drinkard (Methodist) and Iris Liu (Redlands).