In their first official season in NCAA Division II, the UT Tyler Patriots softball team will host a regional beginning Thursday in Tyler.
The No. 1 ranked Patriots will host the South Central Region I Tournament at Suddenlink Field at UT Tyler Ballpark.
Tournament passes are $25 (general admission) and $12 (children 3 to 12). A day pass is $10 (general admission) and $5 (children 3 to 12). Children two and under are free.
The Super Regionals will pit the winner of the UT Tyler side of the bracket against the winner of the Texas A&M-Commerce side of the bracket in a best-of-three game series for a chance to go to the NCAA Division II World Series on May 26-30 in Denver, Colo.
NCAA Division II South Central Region Tournament 1
Suddenlink Field at the UT Tyler Ballpark
Thursday, May 12
Game 1: No. 1 UT Tyler vs. No. 8 Colorado Christian, noon
Game 2: No. 4 Lubbock Christian vs. No. 5 Angelo State, 3 p.m.
Friday, May 13
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, noon
Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 3 p.m.
Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 14
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, noon