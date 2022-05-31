The Rogers State Hillcats are the NCAA Division II softball national champions.
The Oklahoma squad defeated California State-Dominguez Hills 6-1 on Tuesday to sweep the best-of-three series at The Assembly Athletic Complex in Denver.
In Game 1 of the series, sophomore Callie Yellin saved the day for the Hillcats with a walk-off home run that broke a 5-5 tie on Monday.
In Game 2, RSU started off slow. Although, once the Hillcats bats started heating up after going up 2-1 in the fourth inning, the runs kept coming. RSU went on to score two more in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS