North Georgia scored a 3-0 win over Grand Valley State (Michigan) on Wednesday to capture the NCAA Division II College Softball World Series championship in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
The Nighthawks (64-7), who eliminated UT Tyler in the semifinals, swept the best-of-three series against the Wolverines at Frost Stadium at Warner Park.
Grand Valley State ends its season at 48-8. North Georgia won the first game 7-3 on Tuesday.
Kristen Davis (W, 20-1) was a force inside the circle once again, allowing five hits with no strikeouts and no walks.
Hannah Forehand led the Nighthawks with two hits, followed by Sophie Mooney and Sydney Blair, who drove in one run each.
North Georgia won the title in 2015.
Hannah Beatus (30-3) took the loss in the circle.
The 2024 NCAA Division II College Softball World Series is scheduled for Orlando, Florida.