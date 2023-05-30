from Staff Reports
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — North Georgia, which eliminated UT Tyler in the semifinals on Sunday, is one victory away from claiming the NCAA Division II College Softball World Series championship.
The Nighthawks defeated Grand Valley State (Michigan), 7-3, on Tuesday in the first game of the best-of-three national championship series at Frost Stadium at Warner Park.
North Georgia (63-7) and the Lakers (48-7) will play Game 2 at 11 a.m. Tuesday. If GVSU wins, a third game would be necessary and will follow.
The Nighthawks trailed 3-2 before scoring five runs in the fifth inning.
Tybee Denton (21-2) got the win in the circle, going 5.1 innings while allowing eight hits and three runs with one strikeout and two walks. Sophie Mooney pitched the final 1.2 innings (0 hits, 0 runs, 1 strikeout, 0 walks) for her third save.
Mariah Wicker led the Nighthawks with her 12th homer of the season and two RBIs. Sydney Blair added a triple and two RBIs with two hits apiece from Jolie Lester, Georgia Blair and Olivia Sinquefield.
Sinquefield had three RBIs.
Morgan Spicer had two doubles for Grand Valley State with another two-bagger from Lydia Goble. Hannah Beatus (30-2) took the loss in the circle.