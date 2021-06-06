Louisiana Tech’s season came to an end on Sunday night with a 14-7 loss to North Carolina State in the NCAA baseball regionals in Ruston, Louisiana.
But former Tyler Lee Red Raider Parker Bates did everything he could to keep the Bulldogs alive in the Ruston regional.
Bates hit two-run home runs in the first and third inning and also had an RBI triple in the fifth inning.
GOODBYE BASEBALL ✌️#PumpItUp | #JunkyardDogs 🦴 pic.twitter.com/xoCUflnYJn— #16 Diamond Dogs (@LATechBSB) June 6, 2021
Parker Bates: Good at Baseball.#PumpItUp | #JunkyardDogs 🦴 pic.twitter.com/yu1z69wpwI— #16 Diamond Dogs (@LATechBSB) June 7, 2021
Bates was 3-for-5 and accounted for five of the seven runs driven in for Louisiana Tech (42-20).
Louisiana Tech led 5-3 in the fifth with Bates’ five RBIs, but North Carolina State scored 10 runs combined in the fifth and sixth innings to put the game away.
Devonte Brown hit a grand slam to cap the Wolfpack's six-run fifth inning.
Second-seeded N.C. State (33-17) earned a Super Regional berth, its first since advancing to the College World Series in 2013.
Hunter Wells went 3 for 4 with a two-run homer in the seventh and three runs for Louisiana Tech (42-20).
Bates finished the season with a .346 average, 11 home runs and 62 RBIs.
"We set a precedent here at Louisiana Tech, what we're about and what this program can do," said Bates, who is the all-time leader in games played at Louisiana Tech with 226 appearances in a Bulldog uniform. "People are going to look back and say that the 2021 team set that precedent, and I'm just so proud to be a part of that."
Earlier on Sunday, Cole McConnell had a home run, a double and three RBIs, and No. 16 overall seed and host Louisiana Tech beat No. 3 regional seed Alabama 10-8.
Steele Netterville hit a two-run home run in the top of the fourth and Philip Matulia added an RBI single to give Louisiana Tech a 9-5 lead.
Bulldogs reliever Kyle Crigger (4-2) allowed three runs, one earned, in 4 1/3 innings of relief to pick up the win.
Texas Tech beats UCLA 8-2, advances to Super Regional
LUBBOCK (AP) — Easton Murrell went 3 for 3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs, Mason Montgomery had eight strikeouts in five innings and Texas Tech beat UCLA 8-2 on Sunday night to win the Lubbock Regional.
No. 8 overall seed Texas Tech (39-15) advances to its third consecutive Super Regional.
Montgomery (5-3) gave up two hits and two runs with four walks before Andrew Devine, Derek Bridges and Micah Dallas combined for four scoreless innings of relief for the Red Raiders.
Braxton Fulford walked and Jung Jung singled down the right-field line before Cole Stilwell hit a two-run double and then scored on a single through the left side by Murrell to give Texas Tech a 4-2 lead in the top of the third inning.
Kurt Wilson, who was named the regional's most outstanding player, went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Red Raiders.
Kevin Kendall scored on a sacrifice fly by Matt McLain to give UCLA (37-20) a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
Hansen's 13 K's help Texas beat Fairfield for regional title
AUSTIN (AP) — Pete Hansen had 13 strikeouts, Douglas Hodo III drove in four runs and No. 2 overall seed Texas beat Fairfield 12-2 on Sunday night to win the Austin Regional.
Texas (45-15) outscored its opponents 33-5 in three regional games to advance to the best-of-3 Super Regionals.
Mike Antico walked to lead off the game and then scored after Ivan Melendez, Cam Williams and Hodo drew two-out walks and the Longhorns led the rest of the way.
Hansen (9-1) pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs — one earned — on six hits.
Antico scored when Williams was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and then Hodo hit a bases-clearing triple to right-center to give Texas a 10-0 lead in the top of the third.
Owen Wosleger doubled down the left-field line to drive in Ryan Strollo and then scored Mike Handal reached on a throwing error in the third inning for Fairfield (39-5).